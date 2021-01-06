Belle Lucia Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Semi-Sheer Bodysuit On Instagram

On Wednesday, January 6, Belle Lucia took to her Instagram page to treat her 1.3 million followers to a jaw-dropping update. The Australian model rocked a sexy bodysuit which showcased her ample assets and fit figure.

In the video post, Belle looked nothing short of gorgeous in a scanty one-piece undergarment which perfectly accentuated her insane physique. The risqué ensemble was made of semi-sheer fabric with intricate lace trimmings and floral embroidery. It had thin straps clinging to her shoulders for support, helping to highlight her slim arms.

The piece had cutouts across her toned midsection, and one of them revealed a glimpse of her flat tummy. While the lingerie had no lining, the embroidery mostly managed to cover the necessary bits. An additional set of straps was attached to the cups on the bodice, drawing even more attention to her cleavage.

The lower part of the lingerie was just as scanty. It had high-cut sides and what appeared to be a thong back.

Belle chose a bedroom for a more intimate location. At the beginning of the clip, she could be seen kneeling on top of the bed. Dressed in her barely there ensemble, she moved her body from left to right while holding onto the blanket. The babe looked straight into the camera, smiling. She then placed her hands on her hips, slightly parting her lips while she seductively gazed at the lens.

The next portion showed Belle lying on her side on top of the pillow. She let her head rest on her right arm and placed her other hand on the mattress. Her right leg was stretched out, while her left knee was bent.

Belle wore her hair in a half-ponytail and styled it in soft romantic waves. She left some tendrils down, which framed her face, while long strands fell over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories minimal with two rings.

Instead of expressing her thoughts in words, she dropped a mix of emoji in the caption. She also shared that her teddy was from Lounge Underwear via a tag.

The newest share has been watched over 26,900 times. It also garnered more than 6,100 likes and 50-plus comments in just a few hours. Her online supporters dropped messages and compliments about her fantastic figure. Countless other followers struggled to find words and instead opted to use emoji to express their admiration.

"Your hair looks AMAZING," gushed an admirer.

"Beautiful as always!" wrote another fan.

"What a great video. You're super gorgeous and sexy," a third follower commented.