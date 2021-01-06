Nicole Scherzinger Slays In Tiny Cheetah-Print Bikini Top Alongside Stunning Sister

Nicole Scherzinger is wowing her 4.7 million Instagram followers with a sexy new snapshot that features her little sister, Keala Leemon. The Masked Singer panelist has been enjoying a luxury vacation in Turks and Caicos with her boyfriend, and had her sister and her husband come along for the ride as well.

The new post contained two separate photos, both of the Scherzinger girls posing in cleavage-baring swimsuits. Nicole opted for an animal-print two-piece which she paired with a lightweight coverup. The "Don't Cha" singer also covered up her bottoms with loose pants which had an elastic waistband. She wore her long brunette locks down and in beachy waves, which she swept over to one side of her head. Keala wore a light-colored one-piece with similar pants that were a solid rusty red.

For accessories, Nicole sported large sunglasses with an ombre tint that hit midway down her cheeks. She also wore two long necklaces, which had pendants that fell into her cleavage. Keala had on one of the same necklaces, which she paired with round-framed sunnies.

Nicole snapped the selfies and smiled while Keala flashed a wider grin, looking happy as can be to be on vacation with her family.

In the caption of the post, Nicole called Keala her "little sis" and added the black heart emoji, as well as the Turks and Caicos flag. In under 24 hours, the post gained over 95,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

In the comments section, fans of the Pussycat Dolls leader couldn't help but compliment her and her blond sister.

"You and your sis are so gorgeous," a user wrote.

"Both so beautiful," a second devotee added with several heart-eyed smiley faces.

"You both are so freakin beautiful it's unreal," a third follower commented.

"You are the best sis ever," a fourth fan said.

Over on Keala's own Instagram in a post seen here, she shared a photo earlier this week where she sat on a plane with her husband on their way to the tropical locale. She thanked Nicole in the caption for getting the family together.

The hot new bikini pics from Nicole matched one she shared earlier this week where she jumped in the air while wearing another animal-print swimsuit. The singer celebrated "new beginnings" as she launched herself high, with a group of windsurfers behind her. She flashed her long bronzed legs as she went without pants, posing perfectly when the picture was snapped.