Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Sequined Dress With Plunging Neckline

Actress Elizabeth Hurley did not seem quite ready to let go of the Christmas season in her last social media share. Her latest Instagram update featured her looking sensational as she noted that she was sad to be taking down decorations. While she might have been a little down about the season ending, she looked fabulous as she flaunted her voluptuous cleavage in a sequined dress with a plunging neckline.

Elizabeth was in front of a fireplace for the photo, presumably in her home. She appeared to be sitting on a bench with an animal-print cushion. A fire roared behind her. The hearth was lined with decorative tiles, and a gold console table sat in the corner of the room. Not many ornaments were in the area, but a small part of a garland sitting atop the mantel was visible.

The photo was a closeup of Elizabeth, making it impossible to see the bottom portion of her dress. That being said, the number was black, and it was sleeveless with two panels on the front. One of the panels was covered in silver sequins. The sections overlapped near her waist, exposing her cleavage.

The image captured the celebrity from the waist up, making her chest a focal point. With her hands on her lap, she flashed a smile for the camera.

The Bedazzled star styled her brunette tresses in loose curls with an off-center part. Sections of her hair fell over her shoulders, with the ends hitting her chest.

Elizabeth went light on accessories, going only with a pair of large sparkly earrings.

In the caption, she mentioned taking the decorations down, adding a crying emoji. She also lamented another COVID-19 lockdown in the U.K., while including the hashtag makethebestofit.

Elizabeth's followers had nothing but good things to say about how gorgeous she looked.

"Wow wee! Now does somebody look hot here or what?!" joked one follower.

"My god you're so beautiful and unbelievably sexy," wrote a second admirer, adding several red heart emoji.

"Your a Christmas decoration 365 days of the year my dear," quipped a third Instagram user.

"So sorry you are locked down again. But we appreciate the dress up parties you share," added a fourth follower with a heart-eye smiley face.

