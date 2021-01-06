Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
Carrie Ann Inaba Poses For Jaw-Dropping Birthday Photos As She Turns 53
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Carrie Ann Inaba stunned in new photos shared on her Instagram page.

The Dancing with the Stars judge and TV personality, celebrated her 53rd birthday this week and she commemorated the event with a slideshow on her social media page.

In a series of five snaps, Carrie Ann was seen wearing a sparkly black dress as she playfully kicked up her dancer's leg while wearing metallic heels.

The former Fly Girl was surrounded by shimmery pink and rose gold balloons, gorgeous bouquets of flowers, a tiered birthday cake, and a bottle of bubbly. Streamers and party horns could also be seen placed on a table in front of The Talk star, and in one shot she hammed it up as she took off a party hat.

The ageless beauty glowed in the new photos that were taken just a few weeks after she announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Carrie Ann also shared pics after she was feted on The Talk by her longtime co-stars as well as her good friends, fellow Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Toniolo, close pal Kelly Ripa, and even her mom, Patty Inaba. Carrie Ann's boyfriend, Fabien Viteri, also made a cameo on the CBS chatfest as the couple posed in front of a blazing birthday cake.

You can see the stunning slideshow below.

Fans reacted to Carrie Ann's new pics with likes and sweet comments. Many fans told the DWTS veteran she looked "amazing" as they offered her celebratory greetings.

"Happy Birthday U look Marvelous," one fan wrote.

"Looking healthy and radiant!" another added.

"So glad to see you are feeling better now!! You look gorg!" a third admirer wrote.

"Happy Birthday Beautiful Soul!!!" another fan added. "The world needs your sparkle, keep shining that healing reflection!!"

At 53 years young, Carrie Ann does not look anywhere near her age, but even if she did it probably wouldn't bother her. Two years ago, the stunning star was interviewed for People for the magazine's annual "Beautiful" issue, and she revealed that she believes people get more attractive as they age.

Carrie Ann explained that she can see a lot in the eyes, whether it is joy, courage, or bravery. She also noted that she is drawn to more than physical traits and is instead enamored by compassion, warmth, and the spirit of determination.

"To me that's beauty, so I think people do get more beautiful as they get older," she said.

