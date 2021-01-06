'Double Shot At Love' Star Derynn Paige Kneels In Tiny Black Bikini With Peek-A-Boo Top

Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige showed off her stunning body in a beachside shot. The gorgeous raven-haired television star wore a tiny black bikini with a peek-a-boo top as she enjoyed some fun in the sun in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The photograph was a hit with her 296,000 Instagram followers who clicked the like button over 22,000 times.

In the new snap, Derynn wore her long hair piled high atop her head in a loose topknot. Several pieces stuck out in the back, creating a messy bun effect. She wore large sunglasses which had dark-toned frames and dark brown lenses. She opened her mouth and stuck her tongue out in a playful way for the camera.

The reality television star -- who shared the small screen alongside Jersey Shore staples Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino for two seasons of Double Shot -- displayed her incredible body while kneeling on a beach blanket. The peach-colored blanket was dotted with golden flamingos and placed on the sand. Behind her was the ocean, with white-capped waves splashing on the shore. The water and sky merged into a gorgeous seafoam color.

The amazing backdrop couldn't hold a candle to Derynn, however, as the New Jersey native posed for the camera.

She modeled a tankini-style top which had thin straps over the shoulders. A wide cutout left plenty of underboob on full display. There was an additional band sitting right below her bust.

Derynn added a bottom with high side straps over the hips and a front which dipped well below her navel. On her nails, which were seen as she tugged at the swimwear, was a stark, white polish. A multitude of silver bracelets were on one wrist.

Several of her Double Shot at Love co-stars commented on and liked the sassy snap. These included Suzi Bayada, Brittani "B-Lashes" Schwartz, and Derynn's Chippendales dancer boyfriend Ricky Rogers.

The image was a hit with her followers as well, who added their remarks in the comments section of the post.

"You are super stunning. Definitely a head turner! Love to chat more," wrote one fan.

In response, the MTV celebrity joked that she gives out neck braces in public sometimes.

"I feel like the waves would definitely approve," penned a second follower who apparently responded to Derynn's saucy caption.

"Looks like you got ripped off on that bikini half is missing," quipped a third Instagram user.