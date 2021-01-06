Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

January 6, 2021
NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Julius Randle For Gary Harris And 1st-Round Pick
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After reaching the Western Conference Finals last year, the Denver Nuggets are off to a slow start in the 2020-21 NBA season, currently sitting at the No. 11 spot in the same conference with a 3-4 record. Although they're finding their way back to the winning column, their current performance shows that they need more star power around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in order to have a better chance of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year. In recent months, the Nuggets have already been linked to several players who could be available before the 2021 trade deadline.

One of the most intriguing targets for Denver is Julius Randle of the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with an idea on how the Nuggets would be able to bring Randle to Mile High City this season. In the proposed scenario, the Nuggets would be sending a package that includes Gary Harris and a 2022 first-round pick to the Knicks in exchange for Randle and Reggie Bullock.

"As mentioned earlier, Denver's biggest flaw as a team this season is that they do not have reliable rebounders in the frontcourt, which is why Julius Randle is a no-brainer target for the Nuggets. Not to mention, he is only 26-years old and can fill the void that Jerami Grant left perfectly for many years to come. With Grant gone and Millsap in the final years of his career, the Nuggets need to find another player to pair with Jokic for the foreseeable future quickly, which is why the Nuggets trading for Randle makes a lot of sense moving forward."

Semi Ojeleye #37 of the Boston Celtics guards Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks during the first half of their game at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2019 in New York City.
Getty Images | Emilee Chinn

Randle is yet to be named an All-Star, but he would be an incredible addition to the Nuggets. His arrival in Denver would significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable third scoring option, monster rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer. This season, the 26-year-old power forward is averaging 22.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

With his current performance, it remains to be seen if the Knicks plan to make Randle available on the trading block. However, the former No. 7 overall pick might be intrigued by the idea of playing for a legitimate title contender like the Nuggets. Unlike the Knicks, joining forces with Jokic and Murray in Denver would give him a realistic chance of competing for the championship this season.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.