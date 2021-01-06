Alexa Dellanos Accentuates Her Bombshell Curves In Skintight Black Activewear

Alexa Dellanos proved yet again that she looks good in anything she wears. After spending the last few days showing off her flawless physique in a number of scanty bikinis while vacationing in St. Barths, the model opted to accentuate her buxom physique in a set of skintight activewear. She returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to show off the casual look in a multi-slide update that has quickly captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

The blond bombshell went casual in an all-black sports bra and leggings combo from Lotus Couture that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves. Her top fit snugly over her voluptuous chest and featured a set of thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms while its tight band helped to emphasize her slender frame. The number also boasted a daringly deep scoop neckline that left a scandalous amount of cleavage on display, steaming up the ensemble in a very racy way.

Alexa teamed her scanty workout top with a pair of matching black leggings that fit her like a glove. They hugged her lower half in all of the right ways, highlighting her shapely legs, toned calves, and sculpted derriere. The leggings also had a high-rise waistband that helped draw attention to her trim waist and taut stomach.

The model showcased her simple and sexy ensemble in a series of five photos that added some serious heat to her page. She stood in front of a white wall and struck a variety of poses for the camera to show off her phenomenal body from every angle. In the caption, she shared a quote by Andy Warhol -- fitting, as two pieces of the artist's signature soup can art were hung up on the wall behind her.

Alexa completed her look with a pair of red-and-white Nike sneakers, noting with a tag on one of the photos that they were from a brand called 5upplied. She also wore a pair of red sunglasses and accessorized with a chunky chain bracelet and a pendant necklace to give the outfit a hint of bling.

Fans swooned over Alexa's monochromatic ensemble, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

"Looking good," one person wrote.

"Cutest in the room," quipped another fan.

"LOVEEEE the finale pic," a third follower remarked.

"Beautiful soup cans!" added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also earned more than 11,000 likes after just one hour of going live.