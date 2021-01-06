Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

January 6, 2021
Laura Sagra Spreads Legs As She Sits On The Floor In A Black Lycra And Lace Bodysuit
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra sent temperatures rising with her latest update shared with her 1 million followers. The post, which went live on Tuesday, January 5, featured the celebrity sitting on the ground while wearing a skintight bodysuit.

In the caption, Laura discussed body language, according to a Google translation. In particular, she talked about how some people believe that if a person is looking to the right it is because they are remembering something from the past. She then asked her supporters for their opinion on the matter.

Sitting with her legs spread, Laura wore a tight-fitting bodysuit that hugged her every curve. The top of the outfit featured a satin underwire bra that plunged down low in the front. Lace edged this and also covered Laura's flat stomach. The bottom section was skintight lycra shorts and left little to the imagination as it clung to her form.

Laura had one leg raised and bent while the other was flat against the floor. She rested her arm on her knee as she looked off to the side as a visual representation of her caption. Her blonde locks tumbled down over a shoulder and her other arm supported her weight as she leaned slightly back onto it.

She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers as well as a delicate black choker around her neck.

Laura's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within five hours, the photo had already racked up 22,500 likes and more than 260 comments from her avid supporters.

Very few were interested in voicing their opinion on Laura's body language comments. Instead, they were eager to gush about the model's looks.

"The most beautiful," one follower declared.

"I adore you," a fan remarked.

"Cute baby," another user stated.

"Divine," a fourth person simply wrote before adding a few kissing emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, there were several comments in languages other than English. As a way to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji instead of words as a way to convey how they felt about the update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one also got a steady workout as well.

Laura often flaunts her toned physique when sharing content to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a crop top and skintight booty shorts while decorating her Christmas tree recently. As to be expected, her dedicated admirers couldn't wait to show their appreciation for the video clip.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.