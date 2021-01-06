Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

January 6, 2021
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Top 'Monday Night Raw' Superstar
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

Sportskeeda has revealed that Vince McMahon has reportedly lost interest in Keith Lee. The former NXT Champion was called up to the main roster in 2020 and given an immediate push, but the latest development stated that the WWE chairman has cooled on the super heavyweight.

According to the report, McMahon and other officials considered having Lee win the upcoming Royal Rumble match, which would have enabled him to compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. However, those plans were never set in stone, and other names have also been considered to emerge victorious from the 30-man Battle Royale since then.

McMahon's lack of interest in Lee might not be the end of the superstar's long-term success in the company, though. As Sportskeeda's source pointed out, the boss changes his mind like it's the "weather forecast," so it's entirely possible that Lee will return to his good graces down the line.

While the article didn't state a specific reason for McMahon's impression of the Monday Night Raw star, the story comes off the back of a recent revelation which noted how McMahon has been unhappy with Lee's in-ring work.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the wrestler was reportedly sent back to the Performance Center -- along with other notable big men -- to brush up on his skills in the squared circle.

The development surprised some fans and pundits as Lee is widely regarded as one of the best performers in the entire accompany. This was especially true during his stint in NXT, which saw him compete in a series of critically acclaimed bouts against a multitude of wrestlers on his way to the top of the card.

Keith Lee appears on WWE television
WWE

It is believed that McMahon wants Lee to work more like a monster, which would mean him moving slower and performing less agile manoeuvres. Despite his imposing size, "The Limitless One" is a keen high-flyer who can move around like a cruiserweight. This element of his arsenal may not have impressed McMahon, however.

As Cultaholic summarized, McMahon supposedly wants wrestlers of a larger size to compete in a more traditional manner. This could lead to Lee and some of his colleagues developing a more plodding and restrained in-ring style.

The chairman reportedly believes that the lack of formidable monsters on the current roster is one of the reasons for the recent ratings decline for the company's weekly programming. This might be why he's demanded improvements from his current crop.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.