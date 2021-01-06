Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
Laurence Bédard Puts On A Sizzling Display In Semi-Sheer Red Lingerie
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model Laurence Bédard wowed her 2.9 million followers with a recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 5, showed the celebrity flaunting her enviable curves in a sexy red lingerie set.

Standing outside and leaning slightly against the building's wood siding, Laurence wore a stunning semi-sheer red chemise which contrasted nicely against the dark paintwork. The outfit featured a couple of dainty garter belt straps at the hem. It also had a neckline that plunged deep and showed off plenty of Laurence's ample cleavage.

The bustier had scalloped edges which continued along the edge of the straps. In addition, another set of delicate straps ran between her bust and joined in the center.

The filmy material clung to her curves, and some of her tattoos could be seen through it. Underneath, a skimpy panty was also on display as the model stood with one leg positioned just in front of the other.

Laurence posed with one arm crossed over her stomach as she wore the hint of a smile. She placed the elbow of the other hand on her wrist, and her fingers rested near her shoulder as she stared directly at the photographer.

Her brunette locks were straightened and parted to the side in a neat bob. It appeared that a slight breeze was blowing, as one tendril flicked out to the side.

Laurence's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within seven hours, the photo had already garnered 46,000 likes and more than 400 comments from her impressed fans.

"Stunning picture," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"God Bless AMERICA!!!!... Beautiful!!! And I hate commenting!!!" a user declared enthusiastically.

"You the Baddest Angel I ever seen," another admirer gushed.

"Just gorgeous woman," a fourth person wrote, also adding a variety of emoji at the end of their statement.

Many of her fans also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the sultry image. The most popular ones appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, the kissing one gained some traction as well.

Laurence often teases her supporters with racy snaps. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an update which captured her wearing a black lace bra and see-through panties which showed off her pert derriere as she stood with her back to the camera. As to be expected, it didn't take long for there to be a flurry of comments, as her fans rushed in to show their appreciation.

