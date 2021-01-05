Trending Stories
January 5, 2021
Leanna Bartlett Looks Smoking Hot In A Red Corset Top & Matching Panties
Kathryn Cook

Leanna Bartlett wowed her massive fan base on Instagram when she shared a sexy new shot that had everyone seeing red. The photo was added to her page on January 5, and it's been garnering rave reviews.

Leanna was captured posing at the center of the frame. She leaned against a black bookshelf, and there was a window to her side. The model arched her back slightly while keeping her shoulders and derriere on the large piece of furniture. She placed both of her hands near her thigh, grabbing at a piece of fabric that matched her outfit. She looked over her shoulder and met the lens of the camera with a sultry stare and her lips slightly parted.

Leanna sizzled in a skimpy corset top that did her fit figure nothing but favors. The garment appeared to be constructed of a silky fabric that took her look to a whole new level. It had thin straps that were tight on her shoulders, and its scooping neckline teased more than a glimpse of cleavage. Its cups were decorated with scanty lace that helped draw even more attention to her bust. The hot look also showed off Leanna's defined arms while the body fit tightly over her midsection, highlighting her trim waist.

She teamed the look with a pair of panties that matched the same color as her top. The model's arm obstructed a portion of the bottoms, but they were made from a small amount of material that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines while still showing plenty of skin. The ensemble also allowed Leanna to show off her pert derriere and toned thighs. She wore vampire nails with a white polish.

Leanna kept her accessories simple, sporting only a dainty necklace on her collar. She styled her long blond locks with a middle part, letting her hair fall over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Leanna tagged her team. So far, the update has been met with a lot of love. In just a few short hours, the post has amassed more than 10,000 likes and 190-plus comments.

"More more more give us more! Beauty beyond words," one follower gushed, adding a series of emoji beside their words.

"Looking absolutely stunning and lovely," a second social media user exclaimed.

"Like to see the head to toe shot in that attire!!" another fan commented.

"You just are so so beautiful that I cannot get the words to describe you. I am so mesmerised that I am speechless," a third wrote.

