Abby Dowse Poses Provocatively On The Kitchen Counter In Lingerie & Fishnet Boots: 'Dinners Ready'

Abby Dowse stripped down to a racy ensemble for her evening meal on Tuesday, January 5. The model took to her Instagram account just moments ago to show off her eye-popping look while proclaiming in the caption dinner was ready.

The shot was staged in a large kitchen with white cabinets and gold hardware, where Abby was seen striking a provocative pose while sitting on top of the smooth marble counter. She propped herself up on one arm and hung one of her lean legs over the edge of the long island while bending the other up at the knee. Meanwhile, her piercing green eyes were focused on something out of the frame rather than the camera in front of her as she ran her hand through her platinum blond locks while wearing a sultry expression on her face.

As for her look for the photo op, the Aussie hottie likely sent pulses racing as she rocked nothing more than a set of sexy black lingerie from Fashion Nova that left very little to the imagination. The scandalous outfit included a pushup bra with underwire-style cups and a daringly low-cut neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. It also featured thin straps that fell over her bronzed decolletage in a crisscross pattern, giving the number an edgy vibe.

Abby also sported a pair of barely there panties that took her look to the next level. The undergarment boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her curvy hips and a teasing glimpse at her pert derriere. It had a thin waistband that was partially covered by a thick garter belt, which clung tightly to her trim midsection to accentuate her flat tummy and slender frame.

The model completed her look with a pair of unique thigh-high boots that resembled a pair of fishnet stockings. The pointy-toed shoes highlighted her lean legs as they fit snugly over her calves and thighs. She also accessorized with a dainty chain bracelet to give the all-black ensemble a hint of bling.

The blond bombshell appeared to wow her followers once again with the sizzling snap, as evidenced by the 260-plus comments that have flooded the comments section during its short time on her feed.

"Goddess and supermodel," one person wrote.

"Exquisite," quipped another fan.

"I love fishnets on a beautiful woman," a third follower remarked.

"Amazingly gorgeous," praised a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up over 10,000 likes in less than one hour of going live.