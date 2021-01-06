Niece Waidhofer Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Lace Babydoll Teddy

On Tuesday, January 5, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing picture for her 2.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap showed the 30-year-old posing in what appears to be a bedroom. A silver side table and a bed can be seen in the background. According to the post's geotag, the location of the casual photo shoot was Romance, Arkansas.

Niece stood with her shoulders back and placed her hand on the wall next to her. She looked directly at the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer white lace babydoll teddy adorned with a cream-colored bow. She also had on a pair of matching underwear underneath the revealing garment. The lingerie showcased Niece's ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in loose waves, giving her sexy look additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to the fact that her teddy resembled bridal lingerie. She described a humorous imaginary scenario, in which she leaves her spouse on their "wedding night" because they were unable to complete the lyrics to the song "Ms. Jackson" by OutKast.

Soon the comments section was flooded with the hit song's lyrics. Quite a few of Niece's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

"You look so beautiful and delicious baby," wrote one fan.

"The best look for you ever," remarked another admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

"Probably the best picture I have ever seen posted of you. Wonderful!" added a different devotee.

"You are so amazing hot and sexy and beautiful @niecewaidhofer," chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with three red heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the provocative picture and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The post seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 22,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a photo, in which she wore a see-through black lace crop top. That snapshot has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.