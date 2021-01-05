Gwen Stefani Reveals Her Least Favorite No Doubt Album: 'I Can't Really Listen To It'

Gwen Stefani is currently busy promoting her latest single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," and has done an exclusive interview with Vogue. Along with discussing the new music, she also revealed what her least favorite No Doubt album is.

When the interviewee, Michael Cragg, told the singer he had gone back and re-visited the band's album Return of Saturn, Stefani did not expect him to say that and started to get emotional.

"[Return of Saturn] is so full of doubt regarding where I was in my life and I knew I was doing things that were wrong, but I didn't know how to stop it. So when you say the title, it sends me into a frenzy," the mom-of-three said.

Prior to the release, No Doubt embarked on a two-and-a-half-year tour for their breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom. Stefani explained the record was created at a time when she left lonely but also sheltered due to being busy on the road. She had recently broken up with No Doubt's bassist, Tony Kanal, and her brother, Eric Stefani, had left the band.

Cragg informed Stefani the album has almost received cult status, calling it a "lost classic."

The three-time Grammy Award winner agreed, expressing people have told her it has saved their life.

"I know it probably saved mine at the time. But it's like a trigger and I can't really listen to it."

"I'm proud of the record, there are some amazing lyrics on there, but it's the songs that aren't the singles that say it all," she continued.

In April last year, Return of Saturn celebrated its 20th anniversary. Guitarist Tom Dumont stated the band felt a lot of pressure to make their follow-up to Tragic Kingdom as it was a huge commercial success around the globe. Despite there being lots of ups and downs, he believed they made something great and is "very happy" their fans call it their personal favorite.

According to Billboard, Return of Saturn peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and had four singles released from it — "New," "Ex-Girlfriend," "Simple Kind of Life," and "Bathwater."

When talking about her legacy, Stefani admits she can see her unique sense of style in a lot of people right now because the '90s trend has made a comeback. Her 14-year-old son, Kingston Rossdale, had a lot to do with the "Used To Love You" hitmaker going back to her ska roots and reminiscing over the time she discovered the genre.