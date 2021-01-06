Donald Trump 'Knows He Lost' & Is Talking About Post-Presidency Plans, Report Says

A Tuesday report from The Atlantic claimed that Donald Trump privately acknowledges his defeat and speaks of plans for his post-presidency.

"He knows he lost," Rep. Adam Kinzinger told the publication.

"He may buy the conspiracy theories that he reads on Twitter, but at the end of the day, he knows he lost. He realizes that for the next 10 years of his life, he'll have to answer for this, and he wants to be able to say it was stolen. It's all about him and his pride right now."

"He's never really liked being a captive of the White House. He was a guy who liked moving around, not being so much on a schedule. He likes to do his own thing."

According to The Atlantic, a person close to the White House said that Trump has been speaking about his post-presidential plans amid speculation he will run for president in 2024. Notably, the president has reportedly not been speaking about a second-term agenda, and Chris Ruddy, the CEO of the conservative news outlet Newsmax, suggested that Trump will likely forgo a second bid at the presidency.

Still, others have predicted differently. Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, believes that he will use his time post-presidency to create a media empire to help him undermine President-elect Joe Biden's victory and pave the way for a return to power in 2024. Cohen asserted that Trump has no plans of leaving the political arena and believes that the U.S. leader will attempt to rewrite history during his purportedly forthcoming comeback.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cohen also touched on the legal troubles he believes Trump will likely face after leaving the Oval Office. Notably, he pointed to New York Attorney General Letitia James's investigation — which stems from his hearings and testimony — and suggested that the team is "very well prepared" and aiming to bring justice to the purported crimes they have uncovered. As The Inquisitr reported, James' probe is civil in nature but could become criminal if it uncovers felonies.

Legal troubles are not the only roadblocks Trump could face in his post-presidency life. According to Al Jazeera, some individuals in the elite Florida community that he wants to live in after leaving the White House are fighting to keep him out. According to the publication, Palm Beach residents who live near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club are petitioning town officials to keep him from making the resort his permanent residency.