Lauren Drain Shows Off Muscular Thighs In Insanely Tight Pants: 'Squat For It'

Lauren Drain took to Instagram to share a photo that proved that her hard work at the gym is paying off. The model and social media influencer took to her feed on January 5 to post another smoking hot shot that saw her rocking a sexy ensemble.

The photo captured Lauren posing against a white wall, and her shadow appeared just behind her. She stood on wood flooring with a dark wash, and not much else of the area around her could be seen. Lauren staggered her feet for the photo op and looked over her shoulder, tucking both arms in front of her chest. She met the lens of the camera with an alluring stare and flashed her pearly whites. She flaunted her incredible body in a tight two-piece set.

On her upper half, she opted for a vibrant red top that added another sexy element to the shot, It had long sleeves and fit snugly on her arms and midsection, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to be ignored. The garment had cut-outs in the back, exposing a tease of her bronze skin for her eager audience. The piece proceeded to cut off near her ribs, leaving her tiny midsection on display.

She teamed the look with a pair of green pants that were equally as tight. The garment had a thin waistband that was snug on her hips, highlighting her slender frame in all the right ways. It had stitching over her backside, drawing attention to her pert derriere and shapely thighs. Lauren completed the look with a pair of heels that added a few inches of length to her muscular frame.

She wore her long; blond locks pulled back in a flirty ponytail to complete her look. In the caption of the post, Lauren plugged her new fitness program, which kicks off on January 17. She also directed them to a link in her bio.

Fans have not been shy about showering the update with praise, and it's quickly earned more than 2,400 likes and 30-plus comments. Some Instagrammers applauded the model's muscular body while a few more used emoji instead of real words.

"Your quads and Glutes are spectacular," one follower gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts.

"Beautiful! -where did you get your jeans???" a second follower asked.

"How've do u get out of them? They're so tight," a third follower chimed in.

"Beautiful pic Happy New Year," one more Intagrammer complimented on the sizzling snapshot while including a series of hearts.