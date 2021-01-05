Trending Stories
January 5, 2021
Brit Manuela Rocks Skintight Leggings And Sports Bra While Posing In The Snow
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Brit Manuela tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Monday, January 4, with her latest post. The American model and fitness aficionado took to the photo-sharing app to upload a series of snapshots that saw her wearing a sporty outfit as she enjoyed a beautiful winter day outdoors.

The five-part slideshow captured Manuela posing outdoors on what looked to be a parking lot with a pile of snow in the background. She indicated via the geotag that she was in New York, New York. In the first three, she faced the viewer while flashing a bright smile. In the last one, she turned sideways, showcasing her backside.

Manuela rocked an ice-white workout set that perfectly captured the atmosphere of her surroundings. It included a pair of skintight leggings that clung to her shapely legs, flaunting her strong thighs. She teamed it with a matching sports bra that put her chiseled abs front and center. To protect herself from the cold, she wore a white jacket and matching beanie.

In the caption, Manuela revealed that her post was an ad for Celsius Energy Drink, sharing that she is loving its new Strawberry Guava flavor. The logos on her outfit indicated that it was promoting the brand.

The post has attracted more than 24,600 likes and over 390 comments in under a day. Her fans used the opportunity to engage with Manuela, who often responds to fan messages. Others simply took to the comments section to share how much she inspires them, while complimenting her on her body and beauty.

"Girllll you are glowinggggg!!!!! Yesss queen [three starry eyes emoji] you are the reason why I learned to love myself more," one user raved.

"Girl... u r really celsius up from head to toes, what a great winter look," replied another one of her admirers.

"Okay wait can you give us your secret to whiter teeth," asked a third fan, and Manuela promised to put together a Stories highlight on it.

"Marvelous styles and you have an excellent physique, but my request for 2021: more closeups of that beautiful face!" chimed in a fourth fan.

Manuela is well known among her fans for sharing content that emphasizes her gym-honed body. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, over the weekend, she shared another slideshow, though this time she was enjoying a sunny day in Miami, Florida. The photos showed her sitting down in the sand as she posed with her back to the camera, putting her insane booty front and center. She had on a black two-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination.

