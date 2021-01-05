Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 5, 2021
Amanda Trivizas Shows Off Killer Curves In Colorful Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Brunette bombshell Amanda Trivizas has a body that was made for bikinis, and she seems to enjoy showing it off on social media. On Tuesday, she delighted her fans with a multi-pic Instagram update which featured her flaunting her fabulous physique in a colorful two-piece swimsuit.

Amanda's bathing suit included colors of pink, blue and maroon. The cups were a classic triangle shape, and they put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms had a low-rise front and a thong back with side straps that tied into bows on her hips.

In the caption, she asked her fans to pick a favorite photo. A few did, and most of the comments came from admirers who had nothing but good things to say about the snaps.

"Wow. Look at that flat tummy!!! all of them look good to me," one admirer wrote, adding several flame and red heart emoji.

"OMG [A]manda … amazing and sublime … I love this woman … wow," a second fan chimed in.

"The best thing [I]nstagram has," a third follower gushed, adding a peach and smiley face emoji.

"If anyone can choose one of them they are nuts, it's impossible," a fourth Instagram user joked.

The update included four snaps of Amanda posing poolside. She appeared to be in a spa next to a whirlpool.

In the first picture, Amanda faced the camera while she posed on one side in front of the pool. She leaned on one forearm while balancing herself on her hands. With her torso lifted off of the tiles, she flashed a sultry look. She bent one knee while keeping her other leg straight. The pose highlighted her curvy hips as well as her waist, and her voluptuous chest was also hard to miss.

Amanda was on her back in the second frame. She leaned back on her elbows while she tilted her head back with her eyes closed. With one knee bent, she showcased her incredibly flat abs as well as her shapely thighs. She also flashed a bit of sideboob.

The third photo captured Amanda from above as she lay on her belly, posing on the steps leading into the pool. She rested her chin on her arms, which were folded in front of her. With her back arched, she flaunted her booty and hourglass shape.

Amanda's torso was the focal point in the last image, which was cropped below her breasts and at the tops of her thighs. The snapshot was all about her trim tummy and curvy hips.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.