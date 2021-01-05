Amanda Trivizas Shows Off Killer Curves In Colorful Bikini

Brunette bombshell Amanda Trivizas has a body that was made for bikinis, and she seems to enjoy showing it off on social media. On Tuesday, she delighted her fans with a multi-pic Instagram update which featured her flaunting her fabulous physique in a colorful two-piece swimsuit.

Amanda's bathing suit included colors of pink, blue and maroon. The cups were a classic triangle shape, and they put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms had a low-rise front and a thong back with side straps that tied into bows on her hips.

In the caption, she asked her fans to pick a favorite photo. A few did, and most of the comments came from admirers who had nothing but good things to say about the snaps.

"Wow. Look at that flat tummy!!! all of them look good to me," one admirer wrote, adding several flame and red heart emoji.

"OMG [A]manda … amazing and sublime … I love this woman … wow," a second fan chimed in.

"The best thing [I]nstagram has," a third follower gushed, adding a peach and smiley face emoji.

"If anyone can choose one of them they are nuts, it's impossible," a fourth Instagram user joked.

The update included four snaps of Amanda posing poolside. She appeared to be in a spa next to a whirlpool.

In the first picture, Amanda faced the camera while she posed on one side in front of the pool. She leaned on one forearm while balancing herself on her hands. With her torso lifted off of the tiles, she flashed a sultry look. She bent one knee while keeping her other leg straight. The pose highlighted her curvy hips as well as her waist, and her voluptuous chest was also hard to miss.

Amanda was on her back in the second frame. She leaned back on her elbows while she tilted her head back with her eyes closed. With one knee bent, she showcased her incredibly flat abs as well as her shapely thighs. She also flashed a bit of sideboob.

The third photo captured Amanda from above as she lay on her belly, posing on the steps leading into the pool. She rested her chin on her arms, which were folded in front of her. With her back arched, she flaunted her booty and hourglass shape.

Amanda's torso was the focal point in the last image, which was cropped below her breasts and at the tops of her thighs. The snapshot was all about her trim tummy and curvy hips.