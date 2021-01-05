Trending Stories
January 5, 2021
Vanessa Hudgens Strips Down To Sports Bra In Flexibility Challenge: 'Looked Too Fun'
nsfw
Rachel Dillin

Vanessa Hudgens thrilled her 40.3 million Instagram followers and showed off her flexibility in a recent video she shared. She set the clip to DaniLeigh's song "Monique."

At the start of the footage, Vanessa stood in front of a gray door in the middle of a wall with tree print wallpaper. Several cans, wrappers, and an overflowing bag sat next to a chair beside the door.

Vanessa had on an oversized light pink hoodie with a loose, fuzzy white onesie pulled down with the arms tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled up in a messy half ponytail with the lengths hanging just past chin length. A wide matching headband held her locks off her fresh face. She accessorized with medium-sized gold hoop earrings and multiple matching necklaces of varying lengths.

She began the video by doing some smooth dance moves. She then pulled the hood over her head and extended her leg. Vanessa used her flexibility to pull off the garment, revealing a white, brown, and black cow-print sports bra that showcased her cleavage, flat tummy, and slender waist. A belly button ring shined from her navel. Once the hoodie came off, Vanessa flashed a huge open-mouthed grin and raised her arms in the air, sticking out her tongue.

Instagram users showed Vanessa a lot of love on the clip, which received over 3 million views. Nearly 600,000 of them hit the "like" button, and more than 1,875 showed their appreciation by leaving a positive comment for the singer, with several choosing the flame emoji to express themselves.

"OMG, Vanessa, you are so cute! I love that sports bra! It's so cool. You look amazing," one follower enthused, following up with several red heart-eye emoji.

"You're so flexible! Of course, you would be able to do this. If I attempted this, I would legitimately break my leg," a second fan replied, adding a blushing smiley.

"The way I would have smacked my face on the floor. I love everything you have on! Can I have it," a third person wondered, with some hearts and smilies.

"You look stunning with no makeup on, Vanessa. That sports bra, though. Plus, this song slaps. All her music slaps," a fourth devotee gushed, including flames and a blushing heart emoji.

Vanessa regularly shares interesting photos and videos of herself. The Inquisitr recently reported that she shared a macabre Christmas clip of herself wearing a white gown and smearing blood all over herself, looking like something out of Stephen King's Carrie.

