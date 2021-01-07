Trending Stories
Qimmah Russo Slays In Neon Bikini Bottoms To Flaunt Her Chiseled Physique
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 5, with a new post that highlighted her chiseled physique. The American fitness model and trainer took to the app to share a video of herself clad in a skimpy ensemble consisting of bikini bottoms and a sporty top which bared her muscles.

The video clip showed Russo striking different poses in front of a light gray wall. According to the geotag, she was in Los Angeles, California. She faced the camera while moving her body around, showing different angles of her figure and outfit.

She was dressed in a pair of playful swimsuit bottoms boasting what appeared to be an animal print in varying neon colors. It featured a hipster design which clung to Russo's strong body, sitting higher on the sides. She completed her look with a white sports bra.

Russo wore her copper-dyed hair with a middle part and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulders.

In the caption, Russo wished her followers a good morning and used the space to ask them about their "dream body" and biggest motivation. She also shared what she had for breakfast, urging them to make their first meal of the day a balanced one.

Within the first hour, the post was viewed more than 11,000 times, garnering upward of 3,900 likes and over 100 comments in that time. Her fans quickly took to the comments section to interact with Russo, replying to her caption while also praising her killer looks and powerful inspiration.

"Good morning gorgeous! Have a blessed, fit day!" one of her followers raved.

"Good morning, I'm looking at it, I'm looking at it, always following," replied another user.

"[You] look like a Bodybuilder, I have so many motivators and yes you are one of them," a third admirer chimed in.

"SWEETHEART, YOU ARE MY DREAM BODY. YOU ARE MY MOTIVATION. AND I HAVE NEVER WANTED TO REACH FOR MY DREAMS SO MUCH IN MY WHOLE LIFE!!!....I LOVE YOU DARLING....I REALLY DO," gushed a fourth fan.

Russo often uses her own physique as a way to draw the attention of her followers and get them interested in a healthy lifestyle. Over the weekend, she once again took to the social media platform to post a couple of photos that saw her dressed in a scanty workout set which clung to her amazing figure, as The Inquisitr reported. She had on a sports bra with a low-cut neckline and spandex biker shorts which outlined her killer quads.

