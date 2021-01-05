Trending Stories
January 5, 2021
Camila Bernal Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Yellow Bikini While Posing In A Pool
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Tuesday, January 5, Columbian model Camila Bernal made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 23-year-old posing in a blue-tiled pool in front of a sizable building. String lights were wrapped around the building's balcony railing. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Girardot, Colombia.

Camila stunned in a tiny yellow bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured an underwire top with front-tie detailing and side-tie bottoms. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the black ink tattoo on her ribcage. The model kept the look relatively simple and only accessorized with black sunglasses.

For the casual photo shoot, the bombshell slicked back her damp hair, giving her audience a better view of her gorgeous face. She also sported a chic black matte manicure.

In the first image, Camila turned to the side and bent one of her knees, as she placed her hand on the wet cement. Although her sunglasses covered her eyes, she appeared to be looking at the camera lens, with a small smile playing on her lips. She faced away from the photographer in the following photo, flaunting her pert derriere.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation asked her followers to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer.

Quite a few of Camila's followers flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

"2 definitely 2 all day," wrote one fan, along with numerous fire emoji.

"Love picture number two," added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have difficulty deciding their favorite image between the two photos.

"I think you're perfect in both," stated an admirer, adding a pleading face and a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

"Both," chimed in another Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Camila has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a polka dot bikini. That post has been liked over 14,000 times since it was shared.

