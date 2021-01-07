Melissa Riso Meditates Outside In A White Sports Bra & Matching Leggings

Brunette beauty Melissa Riso stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a breathtaking shot taken outdoors in nature.

Melissa had a bright pink yoga mat laid out on an expanse of carefully manicured grass, with a large rock and several verdant green trees and bushes visible in the background. The sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue, and a sliver of the ocean in the distance stretched out to the horizon.

Melissa sat in the middle of it all, her legs crossed on top of her yoga mat. She showcased her fit figure in a sports bra with a simple silhouette. The stark white hue of her top looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and the piece had a scooped neckline and thick straps that extended over her shoulders, exposing her sculpted arms.

The bra ended just below her breasts, leaving several inches of her toned stomach on display. She paired the top with matching high-waisted leggings which were nearly full-length, ending just an inch or so above her ankles.

Melissa kept the rest of the look simple, adding a delicate necklace as her only visible accessory. She was barefoot as well, her feet nestled underneath her shins as she sat on the mat.

Melissa's long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek high bun with a few strands sticking out, giving the style an effortless vibe. She had her eyes closed and her face was arranged in a serene expression, her hands joined in front of her chest. She mentioned in the caption of the post that working on her meditation practice and yoga were two goals she had for the new year.

Melissa's followers absolutely loved the peaceful share, and the post received over 4,100 likes within 22 hours. It also earned 67 comments from her eager audience, who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Love to see you happy and calm," one fan wrote simply.

"Meditation is the best way to relax your mind, your body, your soul & your spirit @melissariso, feel the positivity of the day!" another follower chimed in.

"Too true beautiful," a third user commented, referencing Melissa's caption.

One fan seemed unable to find the right words to articulate his thoughts on the update, so he simply left a string of heart eyes emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa shared a breathtaking shot that appeared to be taken in the same location as her most recent image. She was perched on the edge of a hammock, and she flaunted her fit figure in a black bralette and casual trousers, her brunette locks tumbling down in soft curls as she turned her attention toward the sun.