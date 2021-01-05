Trending Stories
January 5, 2021
Vicky Aisha Showcases Massive Booty In Orange Thong While Holding A Hammer
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Vicky Aisha just added another sizzling post to her Instagram feed. Following yesterday's offering, the model displayed the back side of her skimpy attire that elicited such a huge response in the previous post. This time around, Vicky held a hammer while dressed in a minuscule bikini.

The buxom blond is currently having a house built and took advantage of the construction site for a photo shoot. Vicky filmed her version of Benny Benassi's "Satisfaction" music video, where she wore the bare minimum while doing some hard labor.

Vicky flaunted her thick booty in this particular shot. The social media star rocked an orange thong which left very little to the imagination. The bottoms tied at her hips, drawing attention to her voluptuous rear. Her backside, thick thighs, and curvy hips glistened and appeared to be wet to the touch.

The influencer paired the bottoms with its matching bikini top. The straps tied in the center of her back and highlighted her trim midsection, providing a great contrast to her lush hourglass silhouette.

Vicky posed in the incomplete room. The frame was up, the concrete floor had been thrown, and the windows were placed in the A-framed dwelling. Light spilled into the space from the side windows and the massive glass panes above the door frame.

The bombshell thrust her booty at the camera. She stood with her feet apart and held a hammer in her hand. Her platinum tresses tumbled down her back and shoulders in casual disarray, while she placed her other hand on her head.

The photo sparked an immediate reaction from her 2.6 million followers who showered her with love. The offering has already racked up over 20,000 likes since it went live. In her caption, she wanted to know how much her fans would get done if she showed up at the job site in this particular ensemble. Many followers answered her, while others praised the sexy update.

"No work at all, I'd be too busy trying to lift my jaw off the floor," one user wrote.

Another person claimed that they would need to call for help.

"The only work being done would be by the emergency services picking me up for having a heart attack," they offered.

A third Instagrammer expressed a similar comment.

"Love the view, and I don't think anything would get done," they stated.

Vicky even received a job offer from one of her admirers.

"My house needs some work. Can you come over and give me a hand?" they wanted to know.

