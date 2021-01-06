Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

January 6, 2021
Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Spotted Making Out In The Ocean In Hawaii
Famous Relationships
Victoria Miller

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green were photographed kissing in the ocean while on vacation in Hawaii.

In new photos posted by E! News, the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer and the actor were seen making out while standing in the water. Sharna, 35, wore a two-piece thong-style suit while the 47-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 alum wrapped his arms around her during their romantic getaway.

An insider revealed that it was Brian's idea to take his new lady to the Big Island of Hawaii because it's "one of his favorite places,"

The source also revealed that the new couple stayed at the posh Four Seasons Hotel, which is also where Brian married his ex-wife Megan Fox a decade ago.

"They spent a lot of time by the pool and beach, where they kissed, hugged and walked around holding hands," the source dished of the new couple. "They watched the sunset several times and also the sunrise."

The insider noted that the two stars explored tide pools and lava rock sites and spent a lot of time by the pool and on the beach, where they held hands and had what appeared to be "deep" conversations.

"Everything between them seemed very natural and peaceful," the insider said.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green pose at events
Getty Images | Jason Kempin / Dia Dipasupil

The new pics come nearly a week after the two were spotted boarding a flight out of LAX to Hawaii. While they have shared separate photos of their vacation to social media – many which have featured the same backgrounds – the PDA pics are the first actual proof that the two are a couple.

Last month, Sharna told Us Weekly she was no longer on the market, but she played coy on who her new guy was.

"It's very new," she said. "No one's calling us a relationship yet."

Still, she added that she wanted to hold the new romance close to her and "just enjoy that human for as much as I can."

The celebrity pair's separate photos certainly make it seem that they are on the same page. Both stars have shared on social media that they feel connected to the beauty of the beach and ocean, and both mentioned that they were focusing on love in the new year.

As for Brian's choice of destination with the Australian beauty, it appears he picked a winner.

"First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime," Sharna wrote in the caption to a beachside Instagram photo she recently shared, as seen here,

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.