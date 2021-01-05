Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

January 5, 2021
Kelly Clarkson Channels Madonna For Spot-On Cover Of Her Song 'Borderline'
celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Kelly Clarkson dedicated her cover of one of Madonna's first hits -- "Borderline" -- to her musical director Jason Halbert for her latest performance on "Kellyoke," a popular segment on her daytime talk series.

In a clip posted to Twitter, as seen below, Kelly looked lovely in a brown dress. The garment had sleeves rolled up to her elbows. The dress fell to her knees and with it, she wore knee-high boots. The dress had a small collar and was open at the neck. A large belt cinched in the waist.

Her blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in long waves that fell down her back.

Kelly clutched the microphone stand. Several rings were seen on the fingers of both her hands as she sang the song made famous by the Material Girl off her debut album, Madonna.

The studio was flooded with yellow lights which illuminated the first American Idol winner from all directions. A neon sign with the name of the talk show shone in the background. The overall effect was similar to a nightclub as her house band, led by Jason, played behind her.

Kelly made the tune her own as she added a country twang to the chorus, until building to a crescendo at the end, belting out the final words of the tune as the band finished playing the music behind her.

"Borderline" was released in 1984 as the album's fifth single, cracking the Top 10 on the Hot 100 and charting in the Top 5 in five countries. The song was written by Reggie Lucas, who also penned the 1978 hit for Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway titled "The Closer I Get to You" and the 1980 Stephanie Mills song "Never Knew Love Like This Before," reported Songfacts. "Borderline" was Madonna's first Top 10 hit.

Many of Kelly's fans took to social media and continued to express their wishes for a covers album featuring some of the tunes that Kelly has performed on "Kellyoke," including "Good as Hell" by Lizzo, "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton, "Confident" by Demi Lovato, and "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran to name a few.

"Kelly, please go 80s for your next record! Something like this, or 'A Little Respect' (that you also covered) or 'You Love Me' or 'Nostalgic,'" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"So good! Cannot wait to see you live again!" tweeted a second follower.

"I love this woman and her voice," added a third Twitter user.

Latest Headlines

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.