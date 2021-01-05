Trending Stories
January 5, 2021
Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derierre In Cheeky Pair Of Tight Shorts
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Blond beauty Nata Lee took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure on Tuesday. She uploaded a short video that saw her flaunting her pert derrière in a tiny pair of cheeky shorts while she completed her morning routine.

Nata's denim shorts were faded with a frayed hem and rips on the back pockets. The legs were cut extremely high, giving her the opportunity to show off her round booty. They also had a high waist that accentuated her slim midsection.

The model paired the shorts with an olive crop top. The number was sleeveless and the hemline hit her rib cage.

Nata's hair was styled straight, and she sported a fitness watch.

According to the geotag, Nata was in Dubai when the clip was taken. The video captured her reflection in a bathroom mirror as she appeared to be getting ready for the day. The clip showed most of her body, cutting off at her knees. She stood in front of a sink looking into a large framed mirror hanging above the basin. A couple of framed pictures hung on the wall next to a window and an open makeup bag sat on a table near the sink.

The clip began with Nata leaning against the edge of the counter with a slight arch in her back. With one hand on the sink, she looked at her reflection while she applied eye makeup. The camera slowly panned closer to the model, giving her online audience a nice look at her cheeks and shapely thighs. The shape of her ample bustline was also visible.

The post was wildly popular among her followers, with more than 34,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

In the caption, she mentioned getting ready while also tagging the photographer.

"You are incredibly beyond beautiful and absolutely perfection!!" gushed one Instagram user.

"Beautiful Sexy Gorgeous Young Lady And A Goddess With An Amazing Body," added a second admirer with a red rose emoji.

"Irresistibly Beautiful Angel," a third follower wrote, adding several flame emoji.

"You are perfect," a fourth comment read.

Last month, Nata shared a snap that saw her flashing plenty of skin. She wore a set of white lingerie that included a white lace thong and a lacy camisole. She also sported a pair of white thigh-high stockings. With her back to a mirror, she snapped a selfie that saw her showing off her hourglass shape as well as her round booty.

