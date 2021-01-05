Andreane Chamberland Flashes Voluptuous Cleavage In Lacy Pink Lingerie Set

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland cranked up the heat with a new social media update on Monday. The blonde looked spectacular in lingerie that was both feminine and racy.

You can view the post on IG here.

The French-Canadian bombshell sat with her thighs apart in the shot. Behind her, an intricately carved room divider provided a beautiful backdrop for the pic. She posed on a wood floor and placed one hand on her leg for support while the other was on her hip.

Andreane seemed to be enjoying some private time as she closed her eyes and slightly parted her lips. She wore her blond tresses in a middle part, and they cascaded down her shoulders gracefully. Some of her hair fell across her cheekbone and eyes, framing her face. Her expression suggested she was spending a moment in quiet contemplation.

The influencer rocked a light pink balconette bra. The delicate number had underwire that helped support her bust. She flaunted her voluptuous cleavage in the bra, which had widely spaced thin straps. There was a unique double-strap feature with a charming bow detail, for a pretty effect.

On her lower half, Andreane wore matching bottoms. The lacy panties were partly covered by a semi-sheer garter belt. The straps hung loosely on her legs, drawing attention to her thighs.

Andreane accessorized by wearing her signature crescent moon pendant necklace. This time, it was a pale purple color and it drew attention to her silky décolletage. She also wore a bracelet and a ring on each thumb.

According to Google Translate, in the caption she wrote that she loved the lingerie that she was wearing. She wanted to know if her audience felt the same. Her fans loved the upload and shared their admiration in the comments section. The image has already accumulated more than 7,000 likes.

"I can confirm that this set is super sweet. But not as hot as you," one user raved.

Another admirer thanked Andreane for making their day better.

"This made my Monday better," they wrote.

One follower shared their feelings on the platform.

"I missed your updates, bae. You are so hot and sexy. Wish I could be with you every day. I love you and adore you," they waxed lyrically.

A final user started off their comment in French before switching to English.

"J'adore you in, with, or without lingerie..." they gushed before adding a heart emoji.

("J'adore" means "I love," according to Google Translate.)

Andreane recently took to Instagram with another sizzling shot. In that offering, she rocked a blue bra and matching panties, showing off her enviable figure in the skimpy set.