Allie Auton Spreads Legs In Tiny Spandex: 'Ready For The Sunshine To Come Back Now'

Allie Auton treated her fans to another sizzling series of photos that saw her in the same, sexy outfit. The upload was shared on her Instagram feed on January 4, and it included four images.

The first photo in the series captured the model posing on a set of concrete stairs. She positioned herself on the second stair in the set, spreading her legs and gazing into the lens of the camera. Allie playfully grabbed at the waistband of her pants and tilted her head slightly to the side. In the next image, the model averted her gaze off-camera while posing in a similar fashion. Allie tucked her feet near her chest in photo number three, and the last photo was zoomed in at a closer angle.

A geotag in the update indicated that Allie was in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. She also made sure to credit White Fox Boutique for providing her with the sexy set that she rocked in the update.

On her upper half, she sported a light crop top that accentuated her allover glow. It had a crew neckline and thick straps that were sleeveless, showcasing her muscular shoulders and arms. The garment had a powder blue graphic in the middle of her bust, drawing further attention to her chest. It proceeded to fit tightly on her trim midsection, cutting off near her navel and revealing a peek of her rock hard abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of tiny spandex that matched the same color and style as her tank top. It had a thin waistband that was high on her waist, highlighting her svelte frame. The body of the garment was tight on Allie's legs, cutting off near her thighs and leaving her killer legs in full view for all four of the snapshots. She completed her look with a pair of crisp, white sneakers that had matching laces.

Allie styled her long, blond locks with a center part, and had a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head. She wore a dainty necklace on her collar and also rocked a ring and a bracelet as her only visible accessories.

In the short time since the post went live on her feed, it's earned more than 10,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Some Instagrammers commented on Allie's amazing figure while a few more raved over her beauty.

"Very good baby, so beautiful woman," one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

"Beautiful absolutely beautiful my darling," a second complimented.

"Perfect Chiseled Sculpted Physique," one more chimed in with a few flames.