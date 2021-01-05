Sarah Harris Bares Major Cleavage & Sideboob In A Tri-Colored Swimsuit While Sitting In A Field

Sarah Harris lit up her Instagram page this week with an eye-popping new photo that proved hard to ignore.

The image hit the Kiwi model's feed on Monday, January 4, and has earned nothing but love since going live. Her location was Puheke Beach in New Zealand, per the geotag, though the ocean shore was just barely visible in the background of the shot.

Sarah sat in profile to the camera, stretching one of her lean legs out over the white sand as she gazed at the lens with a sultry expression across her face. She was surrounded by tall beach grass as she posed, but her phenomenal physique was still well on display.

The blond bombshell looked drop-dead gorgeous during the photo op in a skimpy halter-style bikini top that left little to the imagination. The garment had a gorgeous design that combined panels of pink, neon green, and cheetah-print fabric together for a unique pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its racy design was likely enough to command the attention of her massive online audience.

It had a plunging neckline that showed off an eyeful of the star's ample cleavage, along with her bronzed decolletage. Meanwhile, its tiny, tri-colored cups only partially covered up her voluptuous chest, adding a scandalous amount of sideboob to the scene that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Sarah's matching bikini bottoms were hardly visible in the snap, though it wasn't hard to tell that they were just as sexy. The swimwear boasted a daringly cheeky cut that left her curvy hips and sculpted legs completely exposed as she sprawled out in the sand. A glimpse of its stringy waistband could be seen underneath the thin stalks of beach grass. It sat high up on her torso, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Fans did not hesitate to show the steamy update some love. It has racked up over 14,500 likes within one day of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

"You're looking so beautiful as always," one person wrote.

"Absolute stunner," praised another fan.

"You just keep getting better and better. Constantly obsessing over you!!!" a third follower remarked.

"You're the most perfect woman in the world," declared a fourth admirer.

Sarah has been getting in plenty of bikini time lately, as it is summer where she lives in New Zealand. The former Playboy model looked angelic in another recent update that saw her rocking a floral two-piece along with a semi-sheer black cover-up. That post proved to be popular as well, earning more than 23,000 likes and 388 comments to date.