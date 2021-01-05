Diane von Furstenberg, 74, Wows In Skintight Swimsuit: 'Am I Crazy To Post This?'

Diane von Furstenberg proved age is nothing but a number when she shared a stunning swimsuit selfie to Instagram mere days after her 74th birthday on New Year's Eve. The world-famous fashion designer added the inspiring body-confident post on January 3 as she showed off her natural beauty and encouraged people to be proud of their bodies at any age.

She appeared to be somewhere tropical and stood in front of a large mirror, wearing a dark green one-piece with thin straps over both shoulders. The swimsuit cut straight across her chest to show off her tanned décolletage, and she clutched her phone with both hands while she looked at her reflection.

Diane had her long, dark hair pushed away from her face, with her undeniable natural beauty on full show.

The Belgian fashion icon proudly revealed her bare arms and legs as she also captured a stunning view of the ocean, which could be seen through a nearby window. Behind her was a bed with white linens and a unique green headboard, as well as a large painting of a boat.

She accessorized with a black watch on her right wrist and several bracelets on her left.

In the caption, Diane asked her more than 257,000 followers if she was "crazy" to post the snap, but encouraged them to "own [their] age" as she sent a lot of love alongside a red heart and big smiley face emoji.

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans and famous faces who heaped praise on the star for being so confident.

"Beautiful!!!!!" Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner wrote alongside a heart eye emoji.

"Looking fantastic," Andie MacDowell added.

"Beautiful," Kate Bosworth wrote with three red hearts.

"You aren't crazy at all please don't think so. You are real and human. Thank you for sharing this," a fan commented.

The upload proved a big hit with her audience, as it received more than 2,500 comments and over 38,300 likes.

The star previously made headlines for her unconventional marriage to Barry Diller, who she wed in 2001. In 2009, she revealed that they don't live together and like to have their own space.

"We don't live together during the week, although we go out together. I live on top of my shop; he lives at the Carlyle hotel. It doesn't feel strange at all. I just need a little bit of space," Diane explained to Town & Country.