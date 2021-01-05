Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 5, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Pert Derriere In Ribbed Panties While Enjoying A Protein Smoothie
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Yaslen Clemente sizzled in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model uploaded the post to her page on January 4 and it's been an instant hit with her audience.

The photo captured the model and fitness coach posing in profile. She appeared in the center of the frame, standing against a plain white wall. A green plant in a glass vase added a pop of color to the shot. Yaslen positioned herself so that her booty was to the camera. She held a protein smoothie in one hand as she looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare.

Yaslen showed off her curvaceous physique in a mismatched set that quickly grabbed her fans' attention. On her upper half, she wore a pink bra that popped against her tanned skin. The edges were scalloped and teased a hint of sideboob. The bra had a racerback cut that left her shoulders and arms in full view. It also boasted a thick logo band that was printed with "PINK" in bold letters.

She teamed the bra with a pair of white panties. She wore the waistband high on her hips, accentuating her trim midsection and hourglass curves. To up the ante even further, the garment had a sexy, ribbed fabric. Its legs were lined with scalloped lace, hitting high on her backside and leaving her pert derriere and shapely thighs on display.

Yaslen styled her long, ombre-dyed locks with a deep side part and a few loose waves, which spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, the social media influencer reminded her followers to drink their smoothies, and she also tagged her fitness page.

It has not taken long for her army of fans to shower the post with praise, and it's already amassed more than 50,000 likes and 450-plus comments. Several Instagrammers applauded Yaslen on her fit figure while a few more asked her questions about her fitness program. Many fans also included emoji in their posts.

"Such a sweet tush. You are the most beautiful that there ever was," one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

"Hello beautiful galll. Your photos are so inspiring to me thanks for sharing," a second fan chimed in.

"Looking amazing babe. Any tips to look like that?" a third asked, followed by a trio of flames.

"I wish I was married to a beautiful girl like you. I would have got heaven in this world," one more wrote.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.