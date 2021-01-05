Trending Stories
January 5, 2021
Larsa Pippen Rocks Scandalously Tiny Daisy Dukes & Thigh-High Boots For Girls Night
Ava Bennet

In her latest Instagram share, Larsa Pippen stunned her 2 million followers with a smoking-hot snap taken while she was out on a date night with her girlfriends, as she mentioned in the caption. The daring ensemble she rocked was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, making sure her fans knew where to get the look.

Larsa stood in the middle of what appeared to be a restaurant with eye-catching tiled floors and luxurious details, including blush-colored curtains and gorgeous light fixtures. Several individuals were sitting at tables in the space, enjoying their meals, but the attention remained on Larsa as she posed in her revealing look.

She rocked a pair of scandalously skimpy Daisy Dukes that showcased her sculpted stems to perfection. The waistband of her shorts accentuated her slim waist, and the material came just an inch or so down her legs, leaving plenty of her thighs exposed. She paired the shirt with a sexy black top that was sleeveless, leaving her arms on display.

The top had a turtleneck and full-coverage chest, but cut-out details on either side showed off a hint of extra skin. Thin straps were tied around her hips, and the unique look highlighted her hourglass shape to perfection.

Larsa added a few accessories to finish off the look, including sparkling bracelets on both wrists and a small structured black bag that she carried in one hand. She also wore thigh-high boots with a chunky heel. The boots hugged every inch of her curves that were covered by the bold footwear, highlighting her toned calves and thighs.

Her hair was styled in a sleek look, the tresses tumbling down her back, and she kept her gaze focused on the camera as she tucked some hair behind her ear. Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 38,000 likes within 10 hours of going live, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. It also racked up 545 comments from Larsa's eager audience.

"Slamming," one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

"You look gorgeous," another commented.

"Sweetie you are so beautiful and sexy," a third fan remarked, captivated by Larsa's beauty.

"Looking very elegant I must say," another follower chimed in.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared another look incorporating Daisy Dukes to show off her fit figure. She paired some tiny shorts with a bodysuit that had a plunging neckline, and pulled her long locks up into a bun as she posed in a gorgeous natural setting.

