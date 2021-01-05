Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 5, 2021
Tammy Hembrow Looks Fit And Flawless At The Beach In A Velvet Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Tammy Hembrow put the results of her dedicated fitness regimen on show during a recent trip to the beach, where she looked fit and flawless in an itty-bitty bikini. The model delighted her 11.9 million Instagram followers with a few oceanside snaps of herself rocking the scanty swimwear that brought some serious heat to her page.

The January 4 update included a total of three photos that captured the 26-year-old standing ankle-deep in the crystal clear water while sporting a stunning velvet two-piece that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. She posed with her backside to the camera in the first shot, revealing the scandalous thong style of her swimwear that alone was likely enough to stop her audience mid-scroll. The racy style showcased Tammy's sculpted booty and enviable buns in their entirety, as well as her toned thighs and lean legs.

The Aussie hottie turned around to face the camera in the second slide, offering her audience another tantalizing look at her shredded figure. The 180-turn revealed that the front half of her bikini bottoms were just as risque as the back, as they covered up only what was necessary of her lower half.

Meanwhile, Tammy's bikini top made for quite a sight thanks to its daring v-neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It fit snugly over her bust and featured a flattering ruching detail along its hemline that further highlighted her voluptuous assets.

The final slide of the upload featured another front-facing shot in which the model posed by popping one leg out in front of her. She adjusted her swim top in a teasing manner as the moment was captured, and gazed off into the distance with pursed lips and a sultry stare. Her long, platinum locks were completely damp and spilled messily around her head and shoulders. She also threaded a long, beaded necklace in between her bosom to draw even more attention to the area.

The triple-pic update seemed to make quite the impression on Tammy's massive online audience, who have awarded the upload over 341,000 likes within just 12 hours since going live. The comments section was also flooded with compliments for the social media star.

"OKAY TAMMY GO OFF," one person wrote, adding a string of heart-eyed emoji to the end of her comment.

"I literally love you so much," quipped another fan.

"So nice and beautiful and hot," a third follower gushed.

"Crush 4 sure," added a fourth admirer.

Tammy seems to impress her fans no matter what she wears in her Instagram photos. Another recent post saw her looking stunning in an underboob-baring bodysuit and jeans. The look was yet another hit, earning over 203,000 likes and 605 comments to date.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.