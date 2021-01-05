Celeste Bright Sizzles In A String Bikini In Tulum

Celeste Bright is making the most of her stay in Tulum. Shortly after sharing a photo of herself rocking a netted dress, the model wowed her Instagram audience with a sizzling shot of her in a colorful swimsuit.

The photo was snapped in the evening and captured Celeste posing outdoors. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at Bagatelle Tulum. She positioned herself on a slab of concrete, stretching her feet out in front of her. Celeste grabbed the back of the structure with her hands as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. There was a lit-up pool behind her, and a string of bistro lights hung from the palm trees.

She showed off her amazing figure in a sexy bikini that didn't leave much to the imagination. On her upper half, she went bold with a tie-dye top that featured streaks of neon pink and yellow. The garment had a set of impossibly small cups and a plunging neckline that showed plenty of skin. Its thin straps fit snugly over her shoulders, and her lean arms were in full view.

Celeste teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as racy. She wore the sides tied high on her hips, drawing attention to her flat tummy. The cut of the suit also highlighted her trim frame and midsection. Celeste added another layer over her bottoms -- a pair of dark shorts that appeared to be undone. The legholes were worn high on her thigh, showing off her trim legs. She also wore a pair of tie-dye socks to complete her ensemble.

Celeste added a few chunky necklaces, which provided her look with just the right amount of bling. She wore her silky, blond locks down and slightly waved, and they cascaded over her back and shoulders.

In the caption of the post, Celeste shared with her fans that she was enjoying a beautiful night with her Follow Me Network family. Within a matter of hours, the update has garnered more than 19,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some Instagrammers raved over the model's figure while several others told her to enjoy her trip to Mexico.

"Girl u so fine u blow my mind hey," one follower gushed, adding a series of hearts.

"I'm sure you help with overall scenery. You are incredible," a second social media user wrote.

"U r so Delightful! Incredible Beauty my Friend!" a third chimed in.

"I gotta get down there one of these days. I dove a Cenote on the mainland after a dive trip to Cozumel. I dove in Cabo too, but I've heard Tulum is beautiful. Enjoy your stay," a fourth added.