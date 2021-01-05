Dua Lipa Debuts Blond Pixie Cut While Wearing Plunge Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit For 'Vogue' Cover

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a new snapshot of herself. The British singer has graced the latest issue of British Vogue and has debuted a new look for the publication.

The "Don't Start Now" hitmaker stunned in a knitted black dress. The item of clothing was low-cut at the front and displayed her decolletage. The garment also featured a thigh-high slit and showcased her left leg. The sleeveless attire showed off the numerous tattoos she has inked down her arms. According to Pop Sugar, she has a total of 17 tattoos all over her body.

Lipa is known for reinventing her image and sported a short blond pixie cut which really helped her bone structure to stand out. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of polish.

For the cover, the two-time Grammy Award winner was captured in front of a cream-colored backdrop. She appeared to be sitting down on a stool and rested one hand on the side of her upper thigh. Lipa radiated beauty and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

Underneath Lipa's name in bold white text read "New Style Rules," which is a reference to her hit single "New Rules."

For her caption, the songstress referred to herself as a "true chameleon." She thanked the publication's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for all the love and support he has received from her throughout her career, including giving Lipa her second British Vogue cover.

She credited her stylist Kate Phelan, hairstylist Shon Hyungsun Ju, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, nail artist Michelle Humphrey, and the photographer Emma Summerton.

In the span of 20 hours, Lipa's post racked up more than 2.4 million likes and over 9,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 58.2 million followers.

"Your beauty always makes me delirious," one user wrote.

"I am living for this lewk queen. You deserve all the love that 2021 is about to show you," another person shared.

"I like your short hair. You look so cool," remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

"Wow, you look amazing! The hair suits you so well!" a fourth admirer commented.

In November, Lipa made an appearance at the American Music Awards in a white dress that featured gold-and-silver sparkly cups that were decorated to look like seashells. The rest of the dress was covered in starfish that were different colors and sizes. She sported her brunette hair down with a middle part and accessorized with a couple of bracelets, rings, and a necklace.