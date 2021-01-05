Sharna Burgess Glows In New Beach Photo From Hawaii

Sharna Burgess stunned in a new photo shared on her Instagram page.

The 35-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer took a stunning snapshot as she lounged on the beach in a patterned two-piece suit. Sharna had her hair pulled into a tight bun for the bare-faced selfie and she wore a gold pendant necklace that appeared to have the word "Love" on it. The ocean waves could be seen rolling in the background as the former mirrorball champion relaxed while on vacation in Hawaii.

In the caption, Sharna included beautiful words from author J. Iron Word about moonlit nights and "making memories."

Fans reacted in the comments section with heart and fire emoji as well as remarks about Sharna's beauty both inside and out. Several users told her she looks "amazing" and "beautiful with nature."

Others noted how relaxed the busy professional dancer looked during her time away from the ballroom. And it's no surprise that some followers asked Sharna about rumors about her love life.

"Are you going to show us photos of Brian as well?" one fan wanted to know.

"When the time is right they both will," another commenter remarked.

The new pic was posted days after Sharna was seen boarding a flight out of LAX to Hawaii with actor Brian Austin Green , 47. While the surprising pair created quite a buzz with their presumed love connection, Sharna has made it clear that she's all about love for the new year.

Over the weekend, Sharna shared another glowing photo as she sat on the beach. In the caption to the post, seen here, the Australian beauty wrote that despite the challenges in 2020, she has come to feel more like herself over the past few months.

"More settled, more focused, more clear than I think I ever have. More connected to me than I ever have," she wrote.

While she noted that there is much out of her control, she told her followers that she chooses to live her life with "kindness, respect, understanding, optimism, positivity, wholehearted gratitude," and most importantly, "love."

Sharna's rumored boyfriend Brian shared a similar sentiment about the new year in his own Instagram post, which can be viewed here. The dad of four posted a shirtless pic that showed him relaxing in the water. In the caption, he wished his followers a happy 2021.

"Let's all find the connection to love and togetherness again," the Beverly Hills 90210 alum wrote.

Love could definitely be in the air for the two stars. Last week, Sharna revealed that she was on "the best vacation" of her lifetime.