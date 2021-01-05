Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 5, 2021
Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Sideboob & Curvaceous Figure In Semi-Sheer Cover-Up
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Jilissa Zoltko did not leave much to the imagination in a new set of photos she posted to Instagram. The American model flashed some skin in the steamy snaps uploaded on January 4, where she slipped into a revealing semi-sheer cover-up which showed off her enviable assets and killer curves.

Jilissa was photographed outdoors, clad in her revealing outfit. In the first snap, she was seen posing on a balcony, angling her body sideways. The view captured most of her toned backside. The babe bent one of her knees and placed her hands on the railing. She looked over her shoulder and stared straight into the camera.

In the second pic, she turned her body to showcase more of her perky booty. The hottie glanced to her left, smiling and displaying her pearly whites. Some parts of her body were hit by sunlight, making her skin appear to glow.

A swipe to the right showed Jilissa standing in profile. She raised her left leg and bent her knee -- making the curves of her derriere more noticeable. She squinted her eyes as she smiled brightly.

Jilissa rocked an animal-print, semi-sheer cover-up that was designed like a dress. The lightweight fabric revealed a hint of what she wore underneath -- or the lack thereof. She was braless, and a bit of sideboob was on display in the last snapshot.

The sleeveless design helped highlight her slim arms, and the low-cut back exposed plenty of skin. From what was visible, it appeared that she sported a light-colored thong beneath the cover-up.

Jilissa wore several accessories, including a pair of sunglasses on top of her head. She also sported dainty studs, a ring, and a bangle. She left her blond hair down and straight, tucking it behind her ears.

In the caption, she dropped a leopard and a palm tree emoji. She also shared that her scanty attire came from a brand called Heart of Sun via a tag in the first picture. According to the geotag, she was in St. Barthelemy.

Avid online admirers were quick to respond to the sexy post. In less than a day, the new update received over 35,800 likes and more than 440 comments. Fellow models and fans flocked to the comments section to drop a trail of emoji, while others wrote compliments about her insane physique.

"Girl, you are goals," a follower wrote.

"Now, that's how you kick off 2021," commented another fan, adding a flame emoji at the end.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.