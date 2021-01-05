Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Sideboob & Curvaceous Figure In Semi-Sheer Cover-Up

Jilissa Zoltko did not leave much to the imagination in a new set of photos she posted to Instagram. The American model flashed some skin in the steamy snaps uploaded on January 4, where she slipped into a revealing semi-sheer cover-up which showed off her enviable assets and killer curves.

Jilissa was photographed outdoors, clad in her revealing outfit. In the first snap, she was seen posing on a balcony, angling her body sideways. The view captured most of her toned backside. The babe bent one of her knees and placed her hands on the railing. She looked over her shoulder and stared straight into the camera.

In the second pic, she turned her body to showcase more of her perky booty. The hottie glanced to her left, smiling and displaying her pearly whites. Some parts of her body were hit by sunlight, making her skin appear to glow.

A swipe to the right showed Jilissa standing in profile. She raised her left leg and bent her knee -- making the curves of her derriere more noticeable. She squinted her eyes as she smiled brightly.

Jilissa rocked an animal-print, semi-sheer cover-up that was designed like a dress. The lightweight fabric revealed a hint of what she wore underneath -- or the lack thereof. She was braless, and a bit of sideboob was on display in the last snapshot.

The sleeveless design helped highlight her slim arms, and the low-cut back exposed plenty of skin. From what was visible, it appeared that she sported a light-colored thong beneath the cover-up.

Jilissa wore several accessories, including a pair of sunglasses on top of her head. She also sported dainty studs, a ring, and a bangle. She left her blond hair down and straight, tucking it behind her ears.

In the caption, she dropped a leopard and a palm tree emoji. She also shared that her scanty attire came from a brand called Heart of Sun via a tag in the first picture. According to the geotag, she was in St. Barthelemy.

Avid online admirers were quick to respond to the sexy post. In less than a day, the new update received over 35,800 likes and more than 440 comments. Fellow models and fans flocked to the comments section to drop a trail of emoji, while others wrote compliments about her insane physique.

"Girl, you are goals," a follower wrote.

"Now, that's how you kick off 2021," commented another fan, adding a flame emoji at the end.