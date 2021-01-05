Sierra Skye Flaunts Bodacious Booty In Yellow Thong Bikini

When it comes to showing off her fabulous figure in the skimpiest of bikinis, model Sierra Skye is in a class all her own. In her latest Instagram update, the model flaunted her bodacious booty in a thong while lounging poolside.

Sierra was on her belly when the picture was taken, leaving what the front of the swimsuit looked like a mystery. What little bit of it that could be seen revealed it was yellow with a black pattern. The top had thin straps that wrapped around her neck and the middle of her back. The bottoms had a thong cut with thin straps that sat high on her hips.

The popular influencer appeared to be relaxing at a resort. She lay on a large beige cushion that was on a wooden deck. A couple of white towels were on the cushion. Off to one side of Sierra's body were two pillows. A rectangular swimming pool was a few feet away from the deck. A patch of palm trees and other tropical plants were on the other side of the pool, and the ocean was visible in the distance. A small section of the sky was visible, suggesting it was a clear day.

Sierra was apparently taking advantage of the weather as she soaked up some sun. The image was cropped at her knees, capturing most of her body. She leaned on her elbows as she looked ahead. Her bronzed skin appeared smooth and flawless in the outside light, with her derrière the focal point of the snap. Her shapely thighs and toned back were also hard to miss.

In the caption, Sierra indicated that it felt good to be in the sun. She also tagged online retailer Fashion Nova as the makers of the bikini.

Dozens of Sierra's fans had nothing but nice things to say.

"This body is a masterpiece!!!" wrote one follower, adding several emoji that included flames and hearts.

"You're beautiful Sierra Skye," a second admirer chimed in.

"Such a super view to start this year," added a third Instagram user with an upside-down smiley face.

"There aren't enough words to discribe [sic] how beautiful you are," gushed a fourth fan.

Last month, Sierra shared a titillating photo of her kneeling on the floor while sporting a skimpy white lace lingerie set that included a garter belt. The camera captured her from behind as she lifted her hair and arched her back to show off her slim waistline and pert booty.