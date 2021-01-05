Jade Grobler Shows Off Hourglass Physique In Red Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Trending Stories
Alisan Duran

Jade Grobler looked super hot in her most recent Instagram post, which she shared with her 1.1 million followers on Monday, January 4. The gorgeous South African model took to the popular social media platform to upload a series of snapshots which captured her enjoying nature while she rocked a swimsuit that showcased her fit body.

Avid fans of the influencer know very well that she loves going on adventures and exploring new places, as seen in many of her posts on social media. In the latest update, Jade went to the Currumbin Rock Pools in Currumbin Valley, Queensland as the geotag noted.

In the first pic, the babe stood in a natural swimming pool up to her knees in water. She bent forward as if trying to balance herself with her arms out to the sides. She had a big smile on her face, showing her pearly whites, as the photographer took the shot.

The second image showed Jade in a similar stance. This time, she had her legs parted a little wider while gazing at the lens. The hottie raised one hand, and she appeared to be laughing when the picture was taken.

A swipe to the right featured Jade standing with her legs together. She stretched out her right arm as she looked to the side. In the last snap, she faced the camera, smiling brightly.

The bombshell rocked a red one-piece swimsuit. It boasted a plunging neckline, which displayed a nice view of her cleavage. The sleeveless design of the swimwear helped highlight her slim arms. The skintight fit of the piece emphasized her hourglass shape. The lower part of the garment featured high leg cuts which accentuated her hips. The bright-colored swimsuit complemented her flawless complexion.

Jade's hair was wet, apparently from swimming. Her locks were loose, and she let the long strands fall over her shoulder and back. She wore her favorite pendant necklace and a bead bracelet.

In the caption, the model wrote about keeping her balance and added an emoji.

The brand-new social media share earned more than 34,600 likes and upward of 300 comments in less than a day. Some of her online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display. Countless other followers struggled with words to express their thoughts, instead opting to use various emoji.

"You have a fantastic smile," one of her fans wrote.

"You weren't kidding. You did get that suit in a bunch of colors. Looks amazing on you," commented another follower.

"Wow! You are very beautiful," gushed a third admirer.

