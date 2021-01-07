Trending Stories
January 7, 2021
'The Masked Singer UK' Spoilers: Could Bush Baby Be Matt Lucas?
celebrities
Fabio Magnocavallo

The Masked Singer returned to the U.K. on December 26 for Season 2 and has become the nation's favorite guessing game. On Saturday, viewers were introduced to six more celebrities who are trying to keep their identity hidden.

One contestant that made a big impression on the panel — Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross — was Bush Baby, who sang Tom Jones' "Delilah" for their debut performance. Despite singing the song well, it is not clear whether singing is something they do for a living. Not only did they receive a standing ovation from everyone in the audience but Ora did not expect them to impress her so much.

According to Radio Times, their first clue package stated they are "a nocturnal creature" who can be found "up and about" at night time. Bush Baby was seen wearing a fez and pulling a potato out of their magic hat. They revealed The Masked Singer isn't their first competition and spoke with a thick Australian accent.

"Bush babies are very cheeky and full of mischief, do you want to see a magic trick? I've got some tricks up my sleeve," they said.

The panelists guessed a series of names — Peter Andre, Jamie Oliver, Joe Swash, and Matt Lucas — and it seems that social media users agree that it could be Lucas.

"#MaskedSingerUK Bush Baby is absolutely Matt Lucas and I absolutely cannot be convinced otherwise," one user tweeted.

"The instant I saw bush baby I said Matt Lucas. Baked potato, comedian, failed magic, giant baby. Voice even sounds like him," another person shared on Twitter.

"Bush Baby is 99% Matt Lucas #maskedsinger, I'd be shocked if not!! @RealMattLucas," remarked a third account in a tweet.

"Bush baby is @RealMattLucas I would put money on it, biggest clue is the potato," a fourth user tweeted.

British comedian and actor Matt Lucas continues to be a popular guess among viewers and it is understandable as to why.

In April, Lucas released the song "Thank You Baked Potato," which can be listened to on YouTube, to help raise money for the NHS, which could be the reason a potato fell out of his magic hat.

On Shooting Stars, he also dressed up as a baby to support Theirworld's #5for5 campaign, another hint as to why they are dressed in a child-like costume.

Bush Baby currently remains in the competition, meaning fans will have to keep watching each week to find out if Lucas is really singing underneath the mask.

