January 5, 2021
Ashton Kutcher Informs 'That '70s Show' Co-Stars That Tanya Roberts Is Alive Amid Bizarre Death Mixup
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Ashton Kutcher shared surprising news with his co-stars from his former sitcom That '70s Show. The actor took to Twitter to set the record straight about the alleged death of Tanya Roberts, the former Bond Girl and Charlie's Angels star who played Midge Pinciotti on the long-running comedy series.

Following reports of Roberts' death, That '70s Show stars Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, and Debra Jo Rupp posted tributes to her on Twitter.

While Robert's publicist Mike Pingel announced that she died after collapsing on Christmas Eve, Kutcher pounced on an updated report that the 65-year-old actress actually did not pass away.

After former co-star Topher Grace wrote that he was "sad to hear" about Roberts passing and adding "We'll miss you, Midge, " Kutcher replied to his tweet with. "Yo bro she's not dead."

Two actors then exchanged celebratory GIFs

Kutcher also informed co-star Debra Jo Rupp of the good news about Roberts who appeared on the show from 1998 to 2001.

After Rupp recalled Roberts' "big hearty deep laugh" and beauty, Kutcher wrote, "DJ she's still alive."

Tanya Roberts poses at an event.
Getty Images | Ethan Miller

It's no wonder the That '70s Show stars were confused.

The mixup came after Roberts' distraught longtime partner Lance O'Brien, called her publicist on Sunday night. Pingel previously said that O'Brien told him he said goodbye to Roberts at the hospital after he was informed by medical staff that she was dying. The publicist then released the premature death announcement.

O'Brien told Page Six he was "blubbering" on the phone with Pingel after an "end of life" visit with his longtime love at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

"[Pingel] goes, 'What happened?' And I say, 'I just said goodbye to Tanya, and I got to see her beautiful eyes one last time," O'Brien explained to the outlet, before adding that the next thing he knew, tabloids were contacting him.

O'Brien explained that he received a call from Cedars-Sinai on Sunday saying he'd been cleared to see Roberts amid COVID-19 restrictions because she was about to die. He felt hopeful when she opened her eyes while he was with her, but a medical staffer reportedly told him that Roberts' eye-opening was "just a reflex," and that he should say his final farewell to his longtime love. He then left the hospital without telling the medical team, while under the impression that the View to a Kill star had died.

"For all intents and purposes, she was gone,'' O'Brien clarified.

He also said he did not want to blame Pingel for the mix-up because he was in "total shock" during their conversation and did actually say his final goodbye to Roberts. He added that the actress has since been taken off life support and that there is no chance she will survive.

