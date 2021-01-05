Helena Christensen, 52, Defies Age In White Swimsuit As She Takes A 'Glorious Winter Dip' In Icy River

Ageless beauty Helena Christensen couldn't resist going for a dip in an icy cold river and elicited various responses from her 772,000 Instagram fans. The supermodel flaunted her svelte frame in a one-piece swimsuit that clung to her curves.

The 52-year-old loves challenging herself to chilly dips, as recently reported by The Inquisitr. In her caption, she explained the circumstances surrounding her latest exploit. She had woken up to thick snow covering everything. She explained that the river was muddy from a recent storm, but she thought that it was perfect for an icy plunge in the heart of winter.

The model rocked a white swimming costume that clung to her lean body. The dipped neckline exposed her cleavage, while the thin spaghetti straps allowed her to show off her toned arms.

The bottom half of the swimwear provided full coverage. The fabric clung snugly over Helena's booty and hips, putting her trim thighs on display. In the last photograph, she treated her fans to a view of her backside as she went into the water.

Helena still boasts a thick mane of gorgeous, brown curls. She let her tresses cascade down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. Her bangs framed her facial features.

The Danish supermodel posted one video and eight snaps depicting the glorious landscape. The series of photos showed a landscape brushed with snow. Trees, mountains, and valleys were bedecked in fluffy ice and provided a pretty landscape. Helena posted an assortment of breathtaking photographs that enthralled her audience, as evidenced in the comments section.

In her first offering, she stood in the middle of a river. She was surrounded by the brown water that reached the top of her hips. She gathered her mane into a knot with her hand and immediately submerged herself into the stream. She let the water cover her shoulders and then turned toward the camera screaming. She seemed to be getting cold. After a large chunk of ice fell in, she quickly came up and made for the bank while still holding her hair.

Helena's admirers showed their appreciation by engaging with her on the platform. The offering has already racked up over 49,000 likes. She also received a flood of comments.

One fan was impressed by her gumption.

"Is there anybody as alive as you?" they wrote.

"I woke up and thought 'Hmm, I bet Helena is headed to the stream," another aired their opinion.

Someone else was enthralled by the scenery.

"I so appreciate and enjoy your posts. You live in such a beautiful part of the world and you capture it so artistically. Thanks for sharing your sanctuary with us. Happy New Year!" they gushed.

Another waxed lyrical about Helena.

"You take the most beautiful photos and you will always be a legendary model. Just stunning," they raved.