Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 5, 2021
Pamela Anderson Spreads Legs While Nude At The Beach To Bring Attention To Julian Assange
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Pamela Anderson grabbed attention with a nude photo as she continues to fight for her close friend Julian Assange. In a snap posted to Instagram on January 4, the model and former Baywatch actress posed at the beach as she shared her hopes the WikiLeaks founder would soon be reunited with his family.

The black-and-white snap showed Pamela sitting down with her legs apart as she looked out at the ocean with her back to the camera. A string of seaweed got caught on her right leg, where she accessorized with a white anklet.

The star completely ditched the clothing for the arty shot and put her bare booty on the sand as she showed off the large tattoo up her back. Pamela appeared to have already taken a dip in the ocean, as her long blond hair was wet and cascaded down.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant protected her modesty with her pose as she bent her leg and twisted her torso slightly so her bare chest faced away from the camera. She placed her left hand on the sand in between her legs.

In the caption, Pamela shared another message in support of the publisher and activist after BBC News reported yesterday (January 4) that a British judge had blocked an attempt to get him extradited to the U.S.

Pamela spoke out in an interview and urged her 1.1 million followers to "stay tuned" alongside the hashtag "#freeassange" and a number of emoji, including praying hands, a dolphin, a whale, and a butterfly.

She also shared how she was getting in touch with nature amid the news. The Scary Movie 3 star said she was waiting for the day the Australian native would be back with "his sweet family" as she protested his innocence.

The upload proved a hit, amassing over 25,200 likes in under 18 hours. Though Pamela limits who can comment on her uploads, it attracted a handful of messages.

"Baby," commented celebrity photographer David LaChapelle.

Pamela has been very vocal about her support for Julian, and this isn't the first time she's used her body to draw attention to his case.

Last month, she posted two photos of herself on Twitter that showed her running in a low cut pink swimsuit as she attempted to get President Donald Trump's attention to encourage him to pardon the controversial figure.

In the caption, she told Trump he "could be the #hero" alongside the hashtags "#julianassange," "#donaldtrump," "#cantstopthis," "#truth," and "#freepress."

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.