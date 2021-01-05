Tahlia Skaines Stuns In An Outrageously Tiny Bikini And Oversized White Button Down Shirt

Tahlia Skaines returned to Instagram today and treated her 576,000 followers with a sexy update. The Aussie model posted two snapshots of herself posing in a bikini and oversized button-down top that showcased her bombshell curves.

Tahlia wore a white two-piece swimsuit that boasted a plunging neckline, which offered a nice look at her decolletage. The padded cups that secured her buxom curves were cut too small that they strained against her shapely breasts. A hint of her underboob was seen from certain angles. The snug fit pushed her bust inward and together, exposing more cleavage. Its straps had sets of gold-colored metal links in various shapes, and it clung to her shoulders, accentuating her lean arms.

Although not very visible in the shots, Tahlia wore the matching bottoms. Tahlia sported a long sleeve shirt as a cover-up. The piece seemed to be several sizes bigger and was partly unbuttoned to show more of her skin. Its thin material gave a glimpse of her thong. She completed her look by sporting a light-colored handbag with leather trims.

Tahlia was snapped right outside what appeared to be a small café. Longtime followers of the influencer know that she frequented the place, as seen in her previous Instagram post.

In the first pic, the babe stood in front of the counter with her legs parted while holding her drink. Her other hand was on her thigh as she looked straight into the lens and offered a closed-lip smile.

In the second snap, Tahlia changed her posture. She placed her left hand on her waist while her other hand was still holding her beverage. The hottie brought the drink close to her mouth with the straw touching her lips and teeth as she smiled brightly at the camera.

Tahlia sported several accessories with her sexy outfit, wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings, studs, a necklace, and a ring. She also had her long nails painted with white polish. As for her hair, she pulled her platinum blond locks into a low ponytail, letting the ends fall on her back.

In the caption, the internet personality shared how she spent her day. She mentioned spending time with her friends and revealed that her ensemble came from PrettyLittleThing. She tagged the brand in both pictures and the caption.

As of this writing, the share amassed more than 3,600 likes and upward of 50 comments. Among her thousands of fans, many flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them expressed their admiration for her facial features, while countless social media admirers raved about her assets and body.

"Your outfit looked amazing on your stories!" a fan commented.

"You look really happy," added another admirer.