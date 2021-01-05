Jojo Babie Shows Off Insane Curves In Plunging Gold Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots: 'New Year Same Thickness'

Jojo Babie looked smoking hot in her first Instagram post for the year. Clad in a gold bodysuit, the model flaunted her insane curves, much to the delight of her 10.3 million followers who raced to view the update.

"Your favorite Asian girl" also had a message for her fans. In her caption, she mentioned that although it was a new year, she still had the same thickness. She applied a glitter filter to the photo for a glamorous look.

Jojo put her full figure on display. The strapless bodysuit clung to her enviable frame, while the color complemented her warm skin tone. The garment had a plunging neckline, allowing her to show off her magnificent décolletage. It seemed as if her cleavage was almost spilling from their constrained confines in the racy number.

The teddy then stretched over her flat stomach and tiny waist. Her petite midsection highlighted her voluptuous curves and hourglass silhouette.

Jojo flaunted her thick thighs and hips thanks to the teddy's high-cut legs. She showcased her toned pins, emphasized by the thigh-high boots that clung to her legs

The influencer completed her look with a pair of long elbow-length gloves that added some drama to her ensemble. She also styled her dark blond locks in a side part. She let her thick mane fall down her back and one of her shoulders in loose, tumbling waves.

The stunning photo was captured indoors in a passageway. The darkly lit hallway added mystery to the snap, with Jojo taking center stage.

Jojo posed by slightly angling her hips. She placed her hand against the wall for balance, while the other touched her breast. She tilted her chin, letting some of her tresses fall over her right eye and cheek. She pouted her lips and wore a sultry expression on her face as she gazed at the lens.

The social media star's fans loved the update and engaged with her on the platform. The photo has already accumulated more than 50,000 likes and a flood of effusive comments.

"You are gorgeous baby doll, can't get thick enough," one fan raved.

Another was also blown away by Jojo.

"Wow, I need a girl like you," they wrote.

An admirer was convinced that she was flawless.

"Perfect as far as I'm concerned," they complimented her.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical about her beauty.

"I can always say that you are beautiful, stunning, mesmerizing, and amazing. Yet, you know that. The only thing I can say is that you are an incredible human being too which is what makes you indescribable," they gushed.