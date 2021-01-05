Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 5, 2021
Jojo Babie Shows Off Insane Curves In Plunging Gold Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots: 'New Year Same Thickness'
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Jojo Babie looked smoking hot in her first Instagram post for the year. Clad in a gold bodysuit, the model flaunted her insane curves, much to the delight of her 10.3 million followers who raced to view the update.

"Your favorite Asian girl" also had a message for her fans. In her caption, she mentioned that although it was a new year, she still had the same thickness. She applied a glitter filter to the photo for a glamorous look.

Jojo put her full figure on display. The strapless bodysuit clung to her enviable frame, while the color complemented her warm skin tone. The garment had a plunging neckline, allowing her to show off her magnificent décolletage. It seemed as if her cleavage was almost spilling from their constrained confines in the racy number.

The teddy then stretched over her flat stomach and tiny waist. Her petite midsection highlighted her voluptuous curves and hourglass silhouette.

Jojo flaunted her thick thighs and hips thanks to the teddy's high-cut legs. She showcased her toned pins, emphasized by the thigh-high boots that clung to her legs

The influencer completed her look with a pair of long elbow-length gloves that added some drama to her ensemble. She also styled her dark blond locks in a side part. She let her thick mane fall down her back and one of her shoulders in loose, tumbling waves.

The stunning photo was captured indoors in a passageway. The darkly lit hallway added mystery to the snap, with Jojo taking center stage.

Jojo posed by slightly angling her hips. She placed her hand against the wall for balance, while the other touched her breast. She tilted her chin, letting some of her tresses fall over her right eye and cheek. She pouted her lips and wore a sultry expression on her face as she gazed at the lens.

The social media star's fans loved the update and engaged with her on the platform. The photo has already accumulated more than 50,000 likes and a flood of effusive comments.

"You are gorgeous baby doll, can't get thick enough," one fan raved.

Another was also blown away by Jojo.

"Wow, I need a girl like you," they wrote.

An admirer was convinced that she was flawless.

"Perfect as far as I'm concerned," they complimented her.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical about her beauty.

"I can always say that you are beautiful, stunning, mesmerizing, and amazing. Yet, you know that. The only thing I can say is that you are an incredible human being too which is what makes you indescribable," they gushed.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.