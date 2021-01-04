Arianny Celeste Slays In A Tight Yellow Skirt & Matching Crop Top

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a trio of snaps taken outdoors in which she rocked a matching set in a vibrant yellow hue. The ensemble was from the brand NBD, who Arianny tagged in the caption of the post, and she also tagged the online retailer Revolve in the caption and first slide.

On top, Arianny rocked a mustard yellow cropped shirt with a loose fit, the fabric draping over her curves and hugging them without clinging too tightly. The long sleeves extended just a bit past her wrists, the cuffs gathering around her slender arms, and the garment also had a turtleneck that accentuated her elegant neck. The garment ended an inch or so below her breasts, and featured a small fabric-covered ring with a tie embellishment, a detail that drew attention to the inches of her toned stomach on display.

She paired the shirt with a matching skirt in the same vibrant hue, which looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. The skirt had a form-fitting silhouette that stretched over her shapely hips and toned thighs. The hem came to a few inches below her knee, and just a hint of skin peeked through above the tops of her boots.

Arianny wore deep brown boots from Raye the Label with the sunny ensemble, and accessorized with a cross-body bag on a chain strap. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in a sleek look.

The shot was taken in what looked like an autumnal setting, with several trees with colorful leaves in the background. She kept her gaze focused on something in the distance in the first shot, flaunting her curvaceous figure.

The second photo was captured from a closer perspective, and Arianny stared at the camera with her lips slightly parted. A slight smile graced her face in the third and final shot, as she stood on a stretch of pavement out in a stunning natural setting.

Her fans couldn't get enough of the update, and the post received over 13,500 likes as well as 142 comments from her audience in just two hours.

"Beautiful," one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

"You look amazing," another follower added.

"Beautiful outfit, looking absolutely gorgeous," a third fan remarked.

"Flawless," yet another chimed in, loving the series of shots.

