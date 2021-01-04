Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 4, 2021
Cindy Prado Looks Smoking Hot In A Pale Pink Bikini That Flaunts Her Sexy Figure
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling series of snaps taken on the beach. She rocked a pink bikini for the occasion, and the skimpy swimwear was from the brand Heart of Sun, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first image.

The photos were captured on Tulum Beach, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy stood on a pristine sandy beach with the waves lapping gently at the shore behind her. The sky was a gorgeous shade of blue and the ocean stretched out as far as the eye could see.

The bikini top featured two triangular cups turned upside down, giving the look a twist on the normal string bikini silhouette. Two patches of fabric covered her ample assets, and she had a serious amount of cleavage on display. Thin straps criss-crossed her stomach just below her breasts, exposing her toned tummy as well. The strapless style also left her shoulders and slender arms on display, although she had a wrap around her lower arms to add a peek-a-boo vibe to the look.

Cindy paired the swimsuit top with matching bottoms in the same pastel pink shade. They dipped low in the front, and thin straps stretched high over her hips. She had a semi-sheer printed sarong looped low on her hips, and she had a thin chain stretching across her stomach just below her belly button.

Her hair tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she gazed seductively at the camera as she posed for the steamy snap.

She shared a few photos taken in the evening in which she rocked the same ensemble, with the sky behind her a darker shade of blue. Several figures were gathered around, adding some flair to the photos.

Cindy's fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 18,300 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 298 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

"Those cotton candy colors," one fan wrote, loving the pastel hues of her ensemble.

"Stunning as always," another follower remarked.

"Goddess," a third fan added simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"You are such a dream!" another follower added, captivated by Cindy's beauty.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared another massive set of steamy snaps taken in the same spot. She wore a revealing two-piece swimsuit with a wide-brimmed straw hat, turning her body away from the camera in several of the shots in order to show off her peachy posterior.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.