Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 4, 2021
Gabriella Abutbol Sizzles In Lacy Bra As She Asks Fans If They Remember Her 'White Trash' Phase
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Gabriella Abutbol wowed her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, January 4, with a hot new update. The American model and influencer took to the popular social media app to share a couple of sweltering snapshots of herself wearing underwear and jeans, opting to flaunt her incredibly toned physique.

The pictures showed Abutbol posing by a large potted plant placed in front of a blank wall. In the first, she was in a three-quarter pose while turning her head to glance at the camera with soft eyes and lips slightly parted. She wore her caramel-highlighted hair in a middle part and styled in loose waves that fell over her right shoulder.

Abutbol had on a white bra made from lacy material that gave it a semi-sheer effect. It had intricate designs on the cups and an underwire structure that emphasized her cleavage.

Abutbol paired the photos with a humorous caption, in which she asked her fans if they have been following her long enough to remember her "white trash" posts. She shared that they have been making her cringe, adding that she has since deleted them from her Instagram feed.

The post proved to be a success with Abutbol's fans. Within the first four hours, it has attracted more than 80,000 likes and upwards of 260 comments.

Many of them took to the comments section to engage with Abutbol's caption, joking and laughing with her about her old photos. Many others simply used the occasion to praise her beauty and amazing physique.

"R u talking about the photo shoots we would do around the neighborhood cuz ummm those were [fire]," one user wrote, using the emoji in place of the word.

"Idk how you are so hilarious and dorky but can still pull off the 'come f*** me' look," asked another fan.

"GIIIIIRRRRLLLLL!!!! But the mf glow up [hands raised] [sparkle] [double heart] we love to seeeeee it!!" a third fan chimed in.

"I've been following since nam LOL & I've loved ya since day 1 [pleading eyes face] BEAUTIFUUULLLL," added a fourth user.

Abutbol is no stranger to sharing content to her Instagram feed to focus on her physique and sex appeal. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she recently uploaded another slideshow that showed her rocking a two-piece bathing suit as she lay on the floor. In all three photos, she was face down, putting her toned booty front and center. Her suit was bright green and featured a print of light blue polka dots. The bottoms boasted a revealing thong back.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.