January 4, 2021
Camila Bernal Is Smoking Hot In Red-And-White Polka Dot Bikini: 'My Location Is Remote'
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model Camila Bernal has once again delighted her 1.5 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, January 4, showed the celebrity relaxing on a deck chair while wearing a captivating string bikini. In the caption, she failed to give away her location, only to say that it was "remote."

Camila's bathing suit featured triangular cups that plunged down low in the front and showed off a generous amount of her cleavage as she rested between an inground pool and what appeared to be a river. The matching red-and-white polka dot briefs tied up in bows and sat high over her ample hips.

She held a red lollypop in her perfectly manicured fingers as she looked over the tops of her black-rimmed sunglasses and toward the pool. Her dark locks were pulled up into a bun on top of her head and her golden highlights could be seen as a result of this.

She completed her look with a delicate chain around her neck and a bellybutton accessory.

In the background, plenty of tall palms could be seen in a row between the water and the pool. Various tiki torches were also present along the lush green lawn, indicating that the area would look great come nighttime.

Camila's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within six hours, the photo had already amassed 11,600 likes and more than 100 comments from her dedicated fanbase.

Some fans just wanted to wish Camila a happy New Year, while others called her "hermosa." According to a Google translation, this Spanish word means "beautiful" in English.

"Cute Bikini," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"Very pretty Lady," a fan declared.

"Impossibly irresistible," another user stated.

"It's great the view," a fourth person wrote, also using adding a row of smiling emoji which might have been an indicator that they were talking about Camila rather than the scenery behind her.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words as a way to express themselves regarding the stunning image. The most popular ones appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, the kissing and drooling ones also got plenty of attention as well.

Camila often flaunts her buxom figure while wearing swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a uniquely-styled animal-print bikini that showed off her killer curves. In the caption, she teased her fans by insisting that they were lacking in "Vitamin Me."

