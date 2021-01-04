Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Hilde Osland Shows Off Baby Bump In White Crop Top And Skintight Blue Leggings
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram sensation Hilde Osland flaunted her burgeoning baby bump with her latest update, much to the delight of her 3.7 million followers. Posted on Monday, January 4, the set showed the model relaxing on the balcony of her Yallingup property in Western Australia, according to the geotag. Wearing Bombshell Sportwear, Hilde held a coffee cup in one hand as she looked over one shoulder.

The Norwegian-born model who now resides in Australia wore a loose-fitting long-sleeved white crop top that helped to show off her rounded stomach as she leaned against the white wooden railing. She teamed this with a pair of bright blue leggings that sat high over her belly and clung to her toned legs. Two slits at the side of the pants showed off a little more skin as Hilde bent one leg and placed it against the balcony.

Her blonde locks were styled in a messy bun that sat high on her head. Several strands fell free and framed her face as she looked over her shoulder and took in the view behind her. In one hand was a coffee cup and her caption indicated that it was in the morning when the shot was taken.

A large gum tree could be seen in the background, giving a small indication of the Australian scenery that was likely on offer.

Hilde also shared a second shot with her fans. This one showed a close up of her pretty face as she reached up to fiddle with her hair.

Hilde's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within 10 hours, the set had already garnered 58,000 likes and more than 600 comments from her dedicated supporters.

"Pregnant, elegant, and sexy," one follower noted in the comments section.

"Lookin good mama," another fan stated.

"So beautiful! Enjoy your pregnancy. God Bless," a user remarked.

"Good morning cute girl," a fourth person wrote, also adding three diamond emoji after their statement.

Many of Hilde's followers also opted to use emoji rather than words when it came to capturing how they felt about the celebrity's latest post. The most popular ones appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji.

Hilde has been delighting her supporters with her growing baby bump as she updates her official social media account on a regular basis. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent snap saw her kneeling on a bed while wearing some lacy red lingerie. Needless to say, her admirers couldn't wait to rush in and voice their opinion on the racy snap.

